Stefon Diggs And 4 Top Remaining NFL Free Agents For Fantasy Football

NFL Free Agency is in full swing, with some of the league’s top available players already finding new homes ahead of the 2026 season. Still, plenty of talent remains in the open market as teams continue to add talent to this point of the offseason.

From a fantasy football standpoint, a plethora of key contributors from last season could start the upcoming season on new teams, which could bolster or hamper fantasy value. Let’s look at five of the top remaining free agents for fantasy football:

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1. Stefon Diggs, WR

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (left) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) talk before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots elected to part ways with Stefon Diggs at the start of the offseason, a move that saved the team roughly $16 million, allowing them to bring in Romeo Doubs to bolster the receiving corps. Diggs hit the open market coming off a notable 1,000-yard campaign, hauling in 85 passes and four touchdowns in his 11th season. Entering his 12th season at 32 years old, Diggs has plenty left to offer an NFL passing attack.

With a new team, his target volume could take a noticeable hit, in turn hampering his fantasy outlook. Still he remains arguably the top free agent on the market and could tremendously bolster a receiving corps. I’d expect another top-25 campaign from Diggs among PPR leagues, coming off a WR17 finish in 2025.

2. Jauan Jennings, WR

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Former San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings remains a top target among free agent wide receivers, garnering immense attention ahead of his sixth NFL season. Considering the team’s addition of Mike Evans, Jennings is likely to suit up for a new team in 2026, presenting a valuable skill set to his new offense. The veteran wideout was unable to replicate the success of his 2024 campaign, but hauled in 55 of his 90 targets for 643 yards and a career-high nine receiving touchdowns.

Standing 6-foot-3, Jennings presents a big-bodied target with refined route-running ability who can emerge as a difference-maker for an offense on the perimeter. He’s likely to sustain encouraging target volume with a new team and projects to post similar numbers to his 975-yard campaign. I’d expect a top-25 finish for Jennings among PPR leagues after finishing the 2025 season ranked as the No. 33 wideout in fantasy.

3. Deebo Samuel, WR

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel opened the season as one of the top wideouts in fantasy football this past season, eclipsing 20.0 points among PPR leagues in three of his first five games. While his production tapered off towards the end of the season following Terry McLaurin’s return from injury, Samuel managed 72 receptions for 727 yards with six total touchdowns over 99 targets in his lone season with the Washington Commanders.

Entering his eighth season, Samuel offers one of the more versatile skill sets of any wideout in free agency and could benefit from an offensive system that gets him the ball in the open field. He finished the fantasy season with a WR25 finish in PPR, averaging a solid 11.8 points per week. Samuel projects to post similar fantasy success with his new team next season, with immense upside to eclipse such projections.

4. Aaron Rodgers, QB

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers helped an abysmal Pittsburgh Steelers offense show signs of life for the first time this decade, leading the team to the playoffs on the back of a 10-7 season, winning over the locker room along the way. To this point of free agency, Rodgers’ market is relatively limited, with Pittsburgh emerging as the only legitimate suitor for the four-time MVP. Still, he showed tremendous flashes in his 21st NFL season, completing nearly 66% of his passes for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Rodgers is expected to return to the Steelers as he mulls his future, and could notice a slight elevation in his fantasy outlook following Pittsburgh’s acquisition of Michael Pittman Jr. via trade. His QB18 finish is a solid baseline for projections next season, though a top-15 finish could be in the cards with Pittsburgh’s new-look offense.

5. David Njoku, TE

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns elected to part ways with veteran tight end David Njoku following a nine-year union, with rookie pass-catcher Harold Fannin Jr. emerging for the passing attack last season. Njoku will suit up for his second team in 2026, coming off a down year in a depleted Browns offense. The star tight end missed five games, hauling in 33 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns over 48 targets.

Njoku enters his 10th season with plenty to offer an offense. He’s still a willing blocker, with the ability to stretch the field over the middle. Njoku is a reliable, quarterback-friendly target and should notice a solid bounce back in fantasy this season, coming off a TE31 finish in limited action last year.

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