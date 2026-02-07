Super Bowl DFS Spotlight: AJ Barner Playoff Stats, Super Bowl LX Outlook

AJ Barner broke out in his second NFL season, building on a promising rookie campaign. The former fourth-round pick started every game at tight end for the Seattle Seahawks this season, offering reliable contributions to an explosive passing attack.

The second-year pass-catcher is gearing up for his first Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, helping the Seahawks represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX. Barner has been relatively limited throughout the playoffs thus far, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp spearheading Seattle’s passing game.

Despite his postseason struggles, Barner remains one of Sam Darnold’s top targets and could finally post a playoff breakout with Njigba and Kupp garnering the majority of the attention from the New England Patriots’ secondary. Here’s a deep dive into Barner’s postseason output thus far, with a look at his DFS outlook for the Super Bowl:

AJ Barner Playoff Stats

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with tight end AJ Barner (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Divisional Round Stats: 1 Carry, 2 Yards, 0 Targets

Barner made his playoff debut in the Divisional Round, as Seattle squared off against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks’ rushing attack emerged as the offensive focal point, with star running back Kenneth Walker III racking up 116 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Barner finished the game without a target, but carried the ball once for two yards. Despite his limited production, Seattle carved out a dominant 41-6 win to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Conference Championship Stats: 3 Targets, 2 Catches, 13 Receiving Yards

Barner carved out a vastly expanded role in the NFC Championship Game compared to his numbers from the week prior. He was still relatively limited from a production standpoint, but managed to haul in two of his three targets for 13 yards through the air. Njigba emerged as the dominant threat in Seattle’s passing attack, hauling in 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown over 12 targets. Barner hauled in his first postseason reception during the first quarter, with a six-yard grab for a first down.

AJ Barner Super Bowl LX Outlook

Feb 3, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) speaks to the media at Super Bowl LX press conference at the San Jose Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I’d expect Barner to make a much greater impact in the Super Bowl compared to his first two playoff appearances. Njigba and Walker will remain the two greatest focal points for the Seahawks offensively, but with New England set to key-in on the offense’s two biggest stars, Barner could be freed up for an expanded role in the big game.

The tight end is also the premier threat for Seattle’s variation of the ‘Tush Push’, and could find the end zone or move the chains in short-yardage situations.

