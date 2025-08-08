2025 Fantasy Football: SuperFlex Draft Strategy Guide
Fantasy Football is most commonly lead by your elite FLEX prospects. Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson. Today, we discuss SuperFlex Draft Strategy, and in this format, quarterbacks hold all the chips.
In a SuperFlex league, the name holds it value. This format will allow for a SuperFlex position within the lineup which will allow for a quarterback to hold that roster spot. In simpler terms, you are playing a 2-QB league. As quarterbacks score more than most players, it would be irrational for you to ever play any other position in your SuperFlex. This is our SuperFlex Strategy Guide.
Basic Draft Strategy
In SuperFlex leagues, quarterbacks are the top commodities — especially in a standard scoring format. In standard scoring, the Top-10 fantasy finishers have been held by QBs at a 92% rate in the last ten years. This is opposed to 53% in PPR formats. You will value QBs at a premium, but scoring is very important. In PPR formats, there may be a certain point where you can draft Ja'Marr Chase or Bijan Robinson over a lower-tiered quarterback.
Per our Fantasy Sports on SI rankings, quarterbacks command the top-5. After that, it becomes a mixed bag of QB's and elite FLEX players. In Non-PPR, quarterbacks command the top-6 but a lot more of the ownership in the Top-20.
In your best judgement, you should always take a quarterback if you are picking in the Top-5. My favorite picks: Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes (My Fantasy Top 3). Beyond the Top-5, it will be up to your best judgement.
Debating QB vs RB vs WR
In 2024, quarterbacks commanded the Top-6 of fantasy finishers in Non-PPR scoring. Only three non-QBs finished in the Top-15.
In PPR scoring, non-QBs commanded 7 of the top 15 spots, with Ja'Marr Chase at #2.
So what is the takeaway?
If you are drafting in PPR formats, wide receivers hold value that can contest quarterbacks. A good wide receiver is fully capable of over 20 points per game — competitive with some quarterbacks. That being said, only three WRs finished in the Top-15 a year ago (Chase, Jefferson, St Brown).
In Non-PPR formats, receivers drop off quite a bit and the only players to contest QBs can be running backs. Even with a legendary season from Saquon Barkley, he only finished Overall #7. You will want to go quarterback in round one of Non-PPRs.
Early-Round Strategy (Non-PPR)
Target quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson - Josh Allen - Joe Burrow - Pat Mahomes - Jayden Daniels - Jalen Hurts. Grab any of these players if available.
My top upside picks will be Baker Mayfield & Kyler Murray. Otherwise, connect with a top tier skill player. I love Bijan Robinson & Ja'Marr chase followed by Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry.
Carrying over to Round 2-3, go for high upside QB targets first, then high-upside skill players, ideally running backs. My best quarterback targets will be Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert. My top skill players in upside will be Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, CeeDee Lamb, Nico Collins, Amon-Ra St Brown.
Early-Round Strategy (PPR)
This format will still prioritize the top quarterbacks, however, if you do not love a QB on upside, go for a top-end WR. In the first round, my QB fades are Bo Nix, Justin Fields (I like Fields but not in the first). Instead, shoot for the Top-WRs on your big boards. The last WR I would take in the first round is Malik Nabers. You can pivot to Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs given their PPR upside.
As for Rounds 2-3, secure a QB if you did not draft one. If you did, make sure you get your second quarterback. Round 4 is the absolute latest you should take your second QB, but ideally sooner. I love Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr, Cam Ward, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence. The options run deep but do not let them all slip.
Mid-Round Strategy (All Formats)
Once you have attained your two quarterbacks, you are set to draft as you please. Of course, remember WRs hold more value in PPR. Refer to your opinions and rankings and draft your favorite options to fill your roster. Refer to some of our top sleepers/league-winner articles:
Securing Quarterback Depth
Though you will have secured your quarterbacks by now, you need backups and insurance pieces. Everyone has a bye week and injuries/busts are always risks to consider. In Rounds 5-7, secure a deep sleeper as an insurance piece.
My top sleeper QBs are Michael Penix Jr, Matthew Stafford (if healthy), Cam Ward, Sam Darnold. Non-current starters that could hold mid-season value include Jaxson Dart or Daniel Jones/Anthony Richardson (whoever does not get the Week 1 start - I anticipate neither will last full-time). I fully trust Daboll and Steichen to bring out enough to have some fantasy relevance/upside in SuperFlex.
My Ideal Reasonable SuperFlex Roster
Player
Position
Team
Round Drafted
Joe Burrow
QB
Cincinnati Bengals
1
De'Von Achane
RB
Miami Dolphins
2
Chase Brown
RB
Cincinnati Bengals
4
Jameson Williams
WR
Detroit Lions
6
Calvin Ridley
WR
Tennessee Titans
7
TJ Hockenson
TE
Minnesota Vikings
8
Chuba Hubbard
FLEX
Carolina Panthers
5
Jordan Love
SUPERFLEX
Green Bay Packers
3