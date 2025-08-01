Key Takeaways from Chargers-Lions Preseason Debut at the Hall of Fame Game
NFL fans perked up today as the season got semi-underway. The Hall of Fame Game ensued in Canton, Ohio. Key players made their debuts as other fought for spots on the 53-man roster. Both teams contain respected coaching staffs and their passions to win any game come with a lot of competitive firepower. The Chargers ended up winning comfortably, 34-7, and we discuss key takeaways regarding this fantasy football season.
Los Angeles Chargers
If we are being quite honest, games like this tend more to dynasty leagues than anything. Your dynasty's, in this case, stand with Trey Lance, for one. Many of you may have Trey Lance in dynasty leagues and have had him for quite some time. As you await some sort of production, this preseason gives him opportunity with Harbaugh as his guiding-light.
Let's get to the point... Lance went 13-20 for 120 Yards, 2 TDs and a 114.6 Passer Rating. It is a nice start to his 2025 season, and maybe he will continue to open eyes this preseason.
While Najee Harris sits injured, an RB2 spot may open up. Kimani Vidal found the endzone twice with 9 carries at 37 yards. Hassan Haskins ran 6 times, himself, for 34 yards. We will like to see more this preseason to determine any longshot value.
Keandre Lambert-Smith will also require more success to determine any viable value, but he did come up with a nice slant-route touchdown in his debut. KLS went for 2 catches on 43 yards.
Will Dissly, however, looks to continue a nice time as a Los Angeles Charger. On 8 starts and 15 games in 2024, Dissly found himself with 50 catches for 481 yards and 2 TDs. Tonight, Dissly caught 2 footballs for 2 touchdowns (14 yards). It is not prime tight end value, but it is worth something that Harbaugh's offense has kept him involved. Keep an eye on Dissly as a backup tight end candidate.
Detroit Lions
The Lions are shallow at backup quarterback. If Jared Goff goes down, it is on either Kyle Allen or Hendon Hooker. Considering their offensive talent, it is worth discussing their backups should they need to be valuable handcuffs.
Tonight, Kyle Allen went 9-14 for 91 yards, 2 INTs and a 43.2 passer rating. This did not impress. Hendon Hooker himself, went 3-6 at 18 yards and a 16.7 passer rating. The coaching staff challenged him to get better and he did not impress in limited time. We will keep an eye on this battle for the QB2 spot.
Craig Reynolds, legacy Lions RB, will also lack value in this roster. However, if Gibbs or Montgomery go down to injury, he is in discussion for some sort of workload. Reynolds ran for 1 touchdown within 10 carries and 38 yards — nothing crazy.
Isacc TeSlaa is an optimistic piece in this offense as Detroit invested picks and hype in the young prospect. In the Hall of Fame Game, TeSlaa caught just two passes, but for a nice 46 yards.
Dominic Lovett, as expected, was the high usage item in the passing game where he was targeted nine times for 5 catches and 31 yards. No plays were flashy, but they made sure to use him. His usage in fantasy football will remain irrelevant, but he may show continued DFS value as well-used preseason commodity.