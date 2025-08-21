Tee Higgins, TreVeyon Henderson and 3 More Busts to Avoid on CBS Fantasy Football
One pick in fantasy football could be the difference between winning and losing a championship.
Just as quickly as a great draft can set your season up for success, a costly mistake can derail it before week one even kicks off. That’s why identifying potential busts — players whose production may not match their draft position — is just as crucial as finding sleepers.
On CBS Sports Fantasy Football, where player rankings and average draft positions (ADPs) guide thousands of managers, the potential to overpay for a big name or fall victim to a hype trap is always there. A history of rightdoing or a few highlight reel-worthy plays from last season can make a player seem like a home run pick, but often the numbers and/or circumstances tell a different story.
To help fantasy managers avoid buyer’s remorse, here are a few players who may not live up to their lofty draft slots this season. Whether it’s due to age, injuries, new teammates or shifting roles, these names come with red flags to consider before drafting them.
*ADP is based on CBS PPR rankings*
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (ADP: 32.63)
Higgins is a phenomenal receiver and plays in a great offense with a great quarterback. However, his WR12 pricetag projects him as the alpha on the Bengals offense, which won’t be the case as long as Ja’Marr Chase is there. Higgins has only one season under his belt where he averaged more than 16 points per game, doing so in 2024. He has also missed 10 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. He’s not a bad pick per se, but not a wise one.
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets (ADP: 32.95)
The Jets offense may be a lot more dysfunctional than fans might anticipate. With limited pass catcher talent outside of Garrett Wilson and a quarterback who is yet to pass for 3,000 yards in a season, defenses will be able to key more closely on the Jets’ run game. There’s also a high likelihood that Hall is in a three-way RB split with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Hall is yet to rush for 1,000 yards as he enters his fourth year as a pro. He recorded 876 yards on the ground and another 483 through the air on 57 receptions, scoring a combined eight TDs in 2024. He disappointed, finishing as RB16. Now he’s being drafted as RB15. Hall also made my list of busts to avoid on Yahoo.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 49.20)
Every year, Mahomes is selected in fantasy as a top signal caller. But in fantasy, the top QBs are the ones with high rushing upside. Mahomes is a great QB to own in fantasy, but with minimal rushing upside, not for his price tag. He’s currently being drafted as QB6, despite coming off a QB11 finish, his worst since becoming a starter. The Chiefs QB also passed for a career low 3,928 yards while averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt. There are simply better options at his position for a fraction of the price. Mahomes also made my list of busts to avoid on Yahoo.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots (ADP: 51.29)
To be clear, Henderson is a heck of a player. However, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson are expected to remain involved in the Patriots' ground game in 2025. Henderson’s ADP suggests otherwise, and I’m convinced that’s the case. He continues to skyrocket up draft boards, especially on CBS, where he is now being drafted as RB20. I would feel a lot more comfortable drafting someone like D’Andre Swift or Tony Pollard, who are proven lead backs, and being selected around the same round.
Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings (ADP: 51.92)
Jones has been a steady option at RB over the years when fully healthy. However, he will turn 31 in December, and prior history shows he’s already past the age of decline for the position. The Vikings also traded for former San Francisco 49ers RB Jordan Mason and signed him to a two-year, $10.5 million contract over the offseason. Mason is just 26 years old and coming off his best season as a pro. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has already confirmed he will "bring something to the table" in goal-line and short-yardage situations with his 223-pound frame. Jones was one of 11 players to post at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage, good for a finish as RB15. His ADP as RB20 may appear enticing, but with the added context, not so much. Jones also made my list of busts to avoid on Yahoo.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 62.10)
Sorry Swifties, but the truth hurts. Kelce is coming off career lows in yards (823), yards per catch (8.5) and touchdowns (3). He will turn 36 years old one month into the upcoming season and is likely to continue regressing. Although an impending suspension for Rashee Rice is expected on the horizon, he and Hollywood Brown are also expected to be fully healthy for week one. Therefore, the tight end will have more competition for targets in 2025. Kelce finished the 2024 season as TE5 and is currently being drafted at the same ranking. While he’s still a more than solid option at the position, his path to returning the same value or better is unlikely. Kelce also made my list of busts to avoid on Yahoo.