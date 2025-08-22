Tee Higgins is Younger, Better than Tyreek Hill in this Fantasy Football ADP Battle
NFL wide receivers come in many different models. You have your crisp route runners: Cooper Kupp, Ladd McConkey. You have your home run threats: Marvin Mims, Xavier Worthy. There are the big bodies: Courtland Sutton, Puka Nacua. Today, we discuss two very similar, yet different receivers. Tee Higgins is a true vertical, 50/50 threat while Tyreek Hill really does it all. Both of these players are a year older, but still provide tremendous upside at fantasy football assets.
Tee Higgins
Current ADP: WR13
One of the most underrated receivers in the league is Tee Higgins. In five seasons, he has eclipsed 900 yards four times. This comes behind Ja'Marr Chase in every year but his rookie one. In fact, Higgins only started nine games last season and still hit the 900 yard mark. He now hopes to have his first mostly healthy year since 2022, and it should be a big one.
I can list stats for days, but Tee Higgins is simply very good at football. Higgins-Chase is probably the best tandem in the league, in competition with Nacua-Adams and Devonta Smith-AJ Brown. The skill of Higgins is no secret, and he will have a huge year, especially if the Bengals defense remains to be poor. Our projections show Higgins surpassing 1,100 yards and taking down 8 touchdowns. I am as optimistic to say he will get 10 touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill
Current ADP: WR12
Tyreek Hill is now 32 years old and so you have to wonder at what point does he regress? Now, he did regress in 2024, but this was mostly due to injury. Reports suggest that he should be back to 100% this year and in for huge results.
Tua Tagoliavoa must be healthy for Tyreek to succeed. With Tua, Tyreek averages nearly 100 yards per game, almost 7 catches per games, and 27 total touchdowns in their 40 games together. Without Tua, his stats plummet to 57 yards per game, 5 catches per game, and just one total touchdown in those 10 games. If Tua is healthy, I do think Tyreek is still a top-15 fantasy wide receiver.
Who to Draft?
In this battle, I believe that you should invest in Tee Higgins. The Bengals offense is better by far. Now, Higgins is a WR2 while Hill is a WR1, but I do not consider the gap between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to be all that huge. Neither do I think the same for Chase. Ja'Marr Chase may well hit 1,700 yards, but that does not prevent Tee Higgins from hitting 1,100+.
I suggest that you take Tee Higgins in a better offense with a better quarterback and more projected touchdown opportunity.