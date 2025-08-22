Terry McLaurin And 7 More Contract Year Wide Receivers In 2025
In life, the NFL, and fantasy football alike, money is king. Especially when you are a wide receiver on an expiring contract. This can be seen as one of the biggest opportunities to cash in, as it may be a player's only opportunity to do so in his career.
This opportunity for cash not only affects the players' wallets, but it also affects fantasy managers searching for trophies. We created a list of Wide Receivers looking to cash in this offseason, both for themselves and your fantasy team.
Washington Commanders WR Terry Mclaurin
Terry McLaurin has been one of the most consistent WRs in the NFL in each of the last 6 seasons. He has never had a season below 900 yards in any of his 6 NFL seasons, and has had over 1000 yards in 5 straight to this point. It has been rumored that Terry and the Commanders were in contract negotiations, but those talks have since stalled. It is assumed that Mclaurin will retire as a Commander, but the results of this season can have a big effect on that.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans is a Buccaneer for life. It's only a matter of how much money he will earn after this season if he decides to keep playing. He has been the model of consistency in the NFL at the WR position since he entered the league, and has cemented himself a spot in the Hall of Fame. He has had at least 1000 yards in all 11 seasons as a pro. Look for this trend to continue this season.
Houston Texans WR Christian Kirk
Christian Kirk is looking to return to the player he once was when he earned a 4 year 72 million contract from the Jaguars in 2022. He signed a one-year contract with the Texans in the offseason and will have a big chance to maximize his opportunity. With WR Tank Dell out for the season with injury, Kirk will be in a WR room of Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel.
Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel was traded to the Commanders this offseason for a 5th round pick. The once-feared playmaker has struggled to live up to that hype in previous seasons. Entering his age-29 season, he now joins a new organization led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, as he looks to rebuild his value and cash in this offseason.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquise Brown
Marquise Hollywood Brown only played in 2 games last season due to injury. When he originally signed with the Chiefs last offseason, many predicted that the sky could be the limit, pairing with future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brown still has an opportunity to cash in, but he will have to compete for targets with Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy.
San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings
Jennings is the biggest beneficiary of the Deebo Samuel departure. Last season, he had 77 catches, 975 yards, and 6 touchdowns in a career year, and his role seems to be getting even larger this season. In the Murky WR room for the 49ers, which includes an injured Brandon Aiyuk and young WR Ricky Pearsall, look for Jennings to see plenty of targets.
Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson
The often-injured Christian Watson finds himself in a crowded WR room heading into the 2025 NFL season. The Packers drafted WR Matthew Golden in the first round of this year's draft to join a WR room that already includes Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs, along with receiving threat TE Tucker Craft. It could be difficult for Watson to cash in on a big payday even if he can stay healthy this season.
Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens
George Pickens was traded to the Cowboys along with a 6th-round pick in exchange for a 3rd and 5th round pick from the Steelers this offseason. Pickens has often been labeled a diva due to his on-field behavior, including pouting when he doesn’t get targets and occasional outbursts, but his talent is unquestioned. Over the Last 3 seasons combined, he has 174 catches, 2841 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Look for Pickens to keep up with this success with the Cowboys as he joins a WR room including All-Pro Ceedee Lamb.