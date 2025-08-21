Tetairoa McMillan Is The Best Rookie Wide Receiver In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
Tetairoa McMillan enters the NFL as a big-bodied playmaker with the size, speed, and ball skills to become Bryce Young’s go-to target with the Carolina Panthers. With his blend of Mike Evans–like frame and explosive downfield ability, McMillan has the tools to deliver immediate fantasy football value as a rookie in 2025.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Over the past two seasons, McMillian has been active in the Arizona Wildcats' passing attack (90/1,402/10 and 84/1,319/8). He’s gained 16.1 yards per catch in college while starting 33 games over three years of action. McMillian had more than 200 receiving yards three times in his career (11/266/1, 10/304/4, and 10/202/1) while gaining more than 100 yards in nine other matchups (7/132/2, 8/161/1, 6/138, 9/107/1, 8/116/1, 10/160, 11/138, 8/161, and 9/115). He had a floor of six catches in 13 of his final 16 college starts.
For an NFL team seeking a receiver with size (6’4” and 220 lbs.), McMillian profiles in the realm of Mike Evans, with favorable speed (approximately 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash) for his build. His movements threaten defenses at the second and third levels while having juice in the open field with the ball in his hands. His pass routes have a rhythmic feel, allowing him to create wins with double moves.
McMillian is a hand catcher with a wide wingspan. He’ll have success at the goal line on jump balls and fade patterns. I expect his floor and early career path to parallel Michael Pittman, but his ceiling is much higher due to his ability to make more significant plays.
Tetairoa McMillan 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
McMillian brings a unique skill set to the wide receiver position due to his frame and speed. He instantly gives Bryce Young a winning score option while checking the foundation WR1 box. Based on his wide receiver ranking (27th) this summer, McMillian must score about 200.00 fantasy points in PPR formats to reach par for his ADP.
A fantasy drafter must decide if he can beat a 70/800/7 season in his rookie campaign to turn a profit. Last year, Xavier Leggette (49/497/4) and Adam Thielen (48/615/5 – 10 games) were Carolina’s top receiving options. I’m interested in McMillian at the right price, which will be reflected by the summer reports out of Panthers’ camp.
McMillan is currently the WR21 in our 2025 PPR Rankings. He's ranked well ahead of Travis Hunter as the top rookie wideout for the 2025 campaign.