The Three Best Landing Spots for Rookie Wide Receiver Denzel Boston

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will last three days, and the best rookie prospects will be selected by their new NFL teams. Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston is expected to be picked late in the first round or early on Day 2. These are the top landing spots for Huskies wide receiver prospect Denzel Boston.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are sitting at pick No. 30 in the first round of the NFL Draft, and they could use a true WR1. Currently, Courtland Sutton is their top wide receiver; however, he turns 31 in October, and this could be his last season in Denver. Boston brings WR1 upside with the ability to pull down contested catches. While they have a handful of serviceable wideouts, none of them project to be Bo Nix's go-to guy for the future. Adding Boston gives them the hope of finding that guy.

New England Patriots

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New England needs to rebuild their wide receiver corps. We just found out yesterday that they informed their top wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, that he would be released when the new league year opens on March 11. That leaves a massive void in the Patriots' offense.

They will need to add at least one top wide receiver and probably two. With the 31st pick in the draft, adding Boston could go a long way in getting quarterback Drake Maye the help he needs on the outside. Boston is a guy who could allow Maye to just throw the ball up, and he could go up and get it.

Las Vegas Raiders

After Boston struggled mightily at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, there is now a decent chance that he could fall to the second round of the NFL Draft. We already know the Raiders are going to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first-overall pick, but they still don't have any wide receivers for him to throw to. Las Vegas also holds the fourth-overall pick in the second round of the draft with the 36th pick overall.

Adding Boston would immediately upgrade the Raiders' WR corps, which is arguably the worst in the league, or at best very near the bottom. If they are going to invest in a franchise quarterback, they have to get him a wideout at some point.