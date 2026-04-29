This is Keon Coleman's Last Chance at Redemption in Fantasy Football

When the Buffalo Bills drafted Keon Coleman, the expectation was clear: big-play upside with future WR1 potential. Two uneven seasons later—and with Buffalo adding both DJ Moore and rookie Skyler Bell—2026 suddenly feels like a pivotal year for Coleman’s fantasy relevance.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Coleman had the look of a much better player in his rookie season, but his results on the field suggest pumping the brakes on his 2025 outlook. He missed four midseason games with a wrist injury. His catch rate (50.9) was extremely low, but the Bills used him as a deep threat (19.2 yards per catch, 12 catches of 20 yards or more, and four long bombs).

He finished one catch or fewer in nine of his 16 games, showcasing his downside risk. His two tease showings (4/125 and 5/70/1) came in back-to-back starts before his injury.

Last year, the summer reports seemed positive about the direction of Coleman, and an expected WR2 role suggested a potential significant step forward in stats. Unfortunately, his only starting flicker came in Week 1 (8/112/1 on 11 targets). Coleman scored over 10.00 fantasy points only twice (4/23/1 and 3/46/1) over his next eight matchups (24/218/2 on 38 targets), followed by four missed games over the next nine weeks and emptiness when on the field (2/9/1, 2/16, 0/0, 2/49, 1/36, and 1/10/1). He finished the year with WR2 snaps (638 – only 50.1%) while gaining only 10.6 yards per catch.

Brandon Beane on WR Keon Coleman:



“We've hit the reset button with him, and hopefully the fan base and everyone's behind him. I think his best year is yet to come here in 2026." pic.twitter.com/oSmtx7cYZe — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 27, 2026

In the offseason, I thought the Bills were going to move on from Coleman, but he remains on the roster.

Keon Coleman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The addition of DJ Moore pushed him down a notch, and incoming rookie, Skyler Bell, looks poised to get in Coleman’s way in 2026. I don’t see him getting drafted in 12-team formats this year.

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