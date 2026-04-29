This is Keon Coleman's Last Chance at Redemption in Fantasy Football
When the Buffalo Bills drafted Keon Coleman, the expectation was clear: big-play upside with future WR1 potential. Two uneven seasons later—and with Buffalo adding both DJ Moore and rookie Skyler Bell—2026 suddenly feels like a pivotal year for Coleman’s fantasy relevance.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
Coleman had the look of a much better player in his rookie season, but his results on the field suggest pumping the brakes on his 2025 outlook. He missed four midseason games with a wrist injury. His catch rate (50.9) was extremely low, but the Bills used him as a deep threat (19.2 yards per catch, 12 catches of 20 yards or more, and four long bombs).
He finished one catch or fewer in nine of his 16 games, showcasing his downside risk. His two tease showings (4/125 and 5/70/1) came in back-to-back starts before his injury.
Last year, the summer reports seemed positive about the direction of Coleman, and an expected WR2 role suggested a potential significant step forward in stats. Unfortunately, his only starting flicker came in Week 1 (8/112/1 on 11 targets). Coleman scored over 10.00 fantasy points only twice (4/23/1 and 3/46/1) over his next eight matchups (24/218/2 on 38 targets), followed by four missed games over the next nine weeks and emptiness when on the field (2/9/1, 2/16, 0/0, 2/49, 1/36, and 1/10/1). He finished the year with WR2 snaps (638 – only 50.1%) while gaining only 10.6 yards per catch.
In the offseason, I thought the Bills were going to move on from Coleman, but he remains on the roster.
Keon Coleman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: The addition of DJ Moore pushed him down a notch, and incoming rookie, Skyler Bell, looks poised to get in Coleman’s way in 2026. I don’t see him getting drafted in 12-team formats this year.
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With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs