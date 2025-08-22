The Top 300 ESPN Fantasy Football Printable Cheat Sheet: Positional Rankings
Fantasy football season is here, and the key to separating yourself from your league mates starts with preparation and rankings you trust. Here at Fantasy Sports On SI, we’ve built a printable cheat sheet loaded with ESPN’s rankings—highlighting the studs, sleepers, breakouts, busts and more.
Quarterbacks
On ESPN Fantasy, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the top two signal-callers, but we’re projecting second-year sensation Jayden Daniels to finish as the QB1 in 2025. The Commanders bolstered his arsenal by bringing in Deebo Samuel, giving Daniels another explosive option to pair with Terry McLaurin. The stage is set for him to solidify his spot as one of fantasy’s premier signal-callers. A sophomore slump is simply out of the question.
Another young passer who is on the verge of a breakout season in 2025 is Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams. Chicago has invested heavily in surrounding him with talent, adding Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III in the 2025 NFL Draft, and reinforcing the offensive line. Don't expect Williams to absorb a league-high 66 sacks again this upcoming season. With a deeper supporting cast and protection up front, Williams enters 2025 as a top-10 quarterback.
Running Backs
Last season, Jahmyr Gibbs narrowly edged out Saquon Barkley in PPR scoring, thanks in part to Barkley sitting out the finale. Our projections rank Barkley a bit lower than the consensus (RB5), largely because it’s tough for backs to sustain peak production after career years. Add in Jalen Hurts vulturing touchdowns near the goal line, and Bijan Robinson’s all-purpose role makes him the safer bet at RB1, followed closely by Gibbs. Drafting Barkley at a premium price may prove risky given the potential for regression.
You'll see Christian McCaffrey highlighted in red. That's because he is our 2025 Fantasy Football Bust of the Year. CMC is no stranger to dissapointing fantasy managers and with his extensive injury history, he's poised to faceplant this upcoming campaign. It also doesn't help that the 49ers acquired Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders in a trade.
Wide Receivers
Puka Nacua’s late-season surge in 2024 was no fluke. Stretch his final 10 games over a full campaign and he would’ve finished as fantasy’s WR2, right behind Ja’Marr Chase. Nacua’s physical play style does carry some durability questions, but his versatility in Sean McVay’s scheme guarantees a steady flow of opportunities. Despite being drafted outside the top five at his position, he’s our top-ranked receiver for 2025, though Chase—fresh off a historic triple crown season—remains a strong alternative.
Keon Coleman is someone to circle on your cheat sheet. Last year, he made big plays, and his profile projects high in scoring. Coleman's next step in growth should lead to more targets, and a jump in the wide receiving rankings.
Tight Ends
The tight end landscape continues to revolve around elite difference-makers, and at the top sit Brock Bowers and Trey McBride. Bowers in particular offers the type of weekly advantage few players can match—think 100 receptions, 1,000-plus yards, and double-digit touchdown potential. Considering only seven receivers outscored him last season in PPR formats, drafting him early isn’t just about shoring up a weak position—it’s about gaining a real edge over your competition.
Click here for the printable cheat sheet (PDF).