Top 5 Fantasy Football Rookie IDP Studs: Will Caleb Downs Knee Impact His Value?

It's an exciting time for fantasy football players with the 2026 NFL Draft taking place less than a month away on April 23, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Most fantasy owners are excited about offensive stars like Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, and Fernando Mendoza.

However, not all fantasy owners only focus on offensive players. There are many of us who also focus on the defensive stars in IDP leagues. That's what we will be focusing on here. These are the top IDP rookies for fantasy owners to monitor during the NFL Draft.

Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Bain is our top edge rusher in this class. He was an absolute monster for the Hurricanes this season, and he put his talents on full display throughout the College Football Playoffs. There are NFL scouts who are reportedly concerned that his arms aren't long enough, but if you've watched his film, you know that's ridiculous. He's going to be a star in the NFL.

Edge Davis Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey will likely be the top true edge rusher selected in this draft. While we have him ranked as the second-best edge, he is still an impressive talent.

He was a prolific pass rusher for Texas Tech, leading the FBS with 15 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and 81 pressures. While it's fair to call him the best pass rusher in this draft, he struggles in other areas, like run defense or dropping into coverage if needed.

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese is viewed by many as the best prospect in the NFL Draft. At 6'4, 241 pounds, he's versatile and an outstanding athlete. While he could be utilized as more of an edge rusher in the NFL, he has the skill set to play the run and drop into coverage.

He's one of the favorites to be the second overall pick in this draft. We do think that's a bit high because he comes with some risk, but he also might have the most upside of any player in this draft.

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Styles is also an elite athlete with ideal size, and we believe he is the best true linebacker in this class. At 6'5, 244 pounds, and just 21 years old, he could be a superstar in the league for a long time.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

There is no doubt that Downs is an elite prospect at safety, and this is another player you could make a case for being the best prospect in this draft. However, there were some concerns about his medicals at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. It will be interesting to see how much that impacts his draft stock. Nevertheless, that's the only red flag he has.

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