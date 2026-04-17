Top 5 Fantasy Football Stars Who Could Be Traded During The 2026 NFL Draft: De'Von Achane Could Head To The NFC

The 2026 NFL Draft is now less than a week away. It will kick off on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will conclude on Saturday, April 25. While the rookie selections have top billing at the draft, there are also likely to be a handful of big trades during or just before it starts. These are five of the biggest names who could be on the move during the event, who would have a huge fantasy football impact.

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

There are always a few surprising running back trades during the draft. This year, it could be Achane who ends up on the move.

The Dolphins are in the midst of a full rebuild, and the time has come for the star running back to get a big extension. If Miami doesn't want to pay him and feels that he won't be a part of the rebuild, they could decide to move on from the fantasy stud.

Top Landing Spot: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle let Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC Championship game. They could go all in and make a move for Achane in hopes of defending their championship.

WR AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

No player has been surrounded by more trade rumors this offseason than Brown. It seemed like an inevitability that Brown would be on the move, but we have almost reached the draft, and he's still in Philly. If he's going to be traded prior to the start of the regular season, this will likely be the time. Otherwise, he could be back with the Eagles for another year.

Top Landing Spot: New England Patriots

Brown has been heavily linked to the Patriots since the trade rumors started. It makes sense. They are in desperate need of a top wideout, and pairing Brown with Drake Maye could be a recipe for success for both stars and the offense as a whole.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have already come out and stated that they have had trade talks involving Adams. That does not mean that he's a lock to be traded, but it does mean that talks got serious enough that they felt it necessary to inform Adams that he could be on the move. While he will turn 34 this season, he still has plenty left in the tank to be a contributor on a contender after his 14-touchdown season.

Top Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens

No one loves bringing in old star receivers for one last run more than the Ravens. They have a chance to do it again, in an effort to get over the hump and help the Ravens get to their first Super Bowl of the Lamar Jackson era.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Aiyuk feels like a forgotten man, but in his last healthy season back in 2023, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. It has become clear that he won't be back in San Francisco; however, we don't know how much interest there is around the league in trading for him. At some point, the 49ers will have to get what they can for him.

Top Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts

This is a tough one to predict, but we are going to go with the Colts. After trading Michael Pittman Jr away to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their outside receiver opposite Alec Pierce is currently projected to be Ashton Dulin. They are a win-now team, and it would make sense for them to take a low-risk shot on Aiyuk as long as the 49ers eat most of his money.

TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

There have been some rumblings that LaPorta could be on the move this offseason. He is entering the final year of his contract and is coming off a serious back surgery.

If the Lions don't plan on giving him an extension, it makes sense for them to move him now and get something for him rather than just letting him walk at the end of the year. Depending on how they believe his back is, it could also be smart to trade him before teams get to see how he looks while on the field.

Top Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

There are a few places that LaPorta could land, with the Carolina Panthers being another option. Nevertheless, we are going to go with the Titans. They are a young team with cap space and draft capital, who are in desperate need of weapons in the passing attack. Currently, their projected starting tight end is Gunnar Helm. LaPorta could immediately step in as their top target.

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