Top Fantasy Landing Spots For The Best Available NFL Free Agents: Stefon Diggs, Jauan Jennings And More

The new NFL league season opened up back in early March, so we are now deep into free agency. While most big-name free agents have found their new home, there are still some stars available to be signed to a new team. These are the ideal fantasy landing spots for the free agents who are still on the market.

QB Aaron Rodgers, FA

There isn't much debate when it comes to the top free agent quarterback still on the market. Unless he retires, which he won't, Rodgers will be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season. The only other option we even considered as a possibility was the Minnesota Vikings, but now that they have signed Kyler Murray, that no longer seems like a realistic potential outcome.

WR Jauan Jennings, FA

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There is one place that Jennings could go and immediately step in as the team's WR1. We would like to see him land with the Miami Dolphins. Landing with the Dolphins comes with the inherent risk of Malik Willis being terrible, but it also allows him the opportunity to be a true league-winning type of wide receiver. Currently, their top wide receivers are Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, and Jalen Tolbert.

WR Stefon Diggs, FA

The Baltimore Ravens have a tendency to bring in aging superstar wide receivers for one last run. We've seen it work out with stars like Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith, and not so much more recently with DeAndre Hopkins. Diggs wants to play for a contender and looked like he had enough left in the tank last season to be a strong option for Lamar Jackson, along with Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.

WR Deebo Samuel, FA

Samuel looked good last season with the Washington Commanders, especially considering all their issues at quarterback with Jayden Daniels getting injured. He caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. It was the third-best fantasy season of his career, so at 30 years old, he should still be a productive asset.

Who would know how to utilize him better than his offensive coordinator during his career-best season in 2021? It would be interesting to see him land back with Mike McDaniel and the Los Angeles Chargers.

TE David Njoku, FA

Njoku could be a difference-maker for the Carolina Panthers. While we like their young tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, Njoku would be a massive upgrade and their clear starter. He could see a ton of opportunities in Carolina and be one of their top pass-catchers.

He is still just 29 years old and can be a top fantasy tight end in the league. The only reason he is out in Cleveland is that Harold Fannin made him expendable, not a decline in ability.



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