The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will take place in one week on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the first round, the most elite prospects will be selected. One of those elite options is Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love.



We expect him to be drafted as a top 10 pick, and probably significantly higher than 10. Love is by far the top running back prospect in this class, and he will likely be the only back selected on Night 1.



It wouldn't shock us if he went as high as pick No. 2, if someone was willing to trade up to get him. These are the top landing spots for Love in the NFL Draft.



Pick 1.3: Arizona Cardinals



The Cardinals did sign Tyler Allgeier this offseason and brought James Conner back, but that doesn't put them out of the conversation for Love. While we are high on Allgeier, he's not a guy that would make them pass up on Love if they are sold on selecting him. However, they have a lot of holes to fill and could go in a number of different directions.



Pick 1.4: Tennessee Titans



They say a young quarterbacks best friend is a great rushing attack. Pairing Love with Cam Ward would be intriguing to see.

Ward had a subpar rookie season, but he had nothing to work with and showed a lot of improvement late in the season. Tony Pollard has been fine, but he's far from an elite bell-cow back. Adding Love could go a long way in helping them turn their struggling offense around.



Pick 1.7: Washington Commanders



This is the landing spot that makes the most sense for Love. Their current running back room is full of backups. They brought in Rachaad White and Jerome Ford this offseason to join Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. That's not exactly a RB corps that strikes fear into the heart of opposing defenses.



If you put Love in a backfield next to Jayden Daniels, all of a sudden, they have a scary young offense. Our only concern is whether or not he falls all the way to No. 7.



For fantasy purposes, this would be perfect. He'd immediately become the unquestioned starter with very little competition for touches in an offense that could be better than people are anticipating with Daniels coming back healthy.

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