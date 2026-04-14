Top Landing Spots For Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Carson Beck In The 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will be kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There is no doubt that the top quarterback off the board will be Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, the quarterbacks are all question marks.

One of the top quarterbacks in this class is Carson Beck, who just helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to the National Championship game. While he may lack some upside and has had some back-breaking turnovers throughout his career, he is also a safe pocket quarterback who can make all the throws. He can definitely carve out a role for himself in the NFL. These are the top NFL landing spots for Beck.

Miami Dolphins

With this landing spot, Beck won't have to go far. As a matter of fact, he will be playing his home games on the same field. The Dolphins are in a full rebuild and will be rolling with an unproven quarterback.

Malik Willis is an exciting signing, but Willis being a complete disaster isn't a far-fetched idea. We all remember how he looked with the Tennessee Titans. Miami has 11 draft picks this season, including five Day 2 picks. It would make a lot of sense for them to draft another quarterback to bring in to compete for the backup job to help stabilize the position.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh is still relying on 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers to return this season. While we do expect him to play one more season, he's on borrowed time at this point. With Mike Tomlin finally done with the franchise, it would also make sense if they wanted to move on from Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers could bring in Beck to be the backup and let him sit behind Rodgers for a season and see how he develops. He has the upside to be a solid NFL backup or serviceable short-term starter, and if he doesn't pan out, they can just move on and cut their losses from the mid-round pick.

Denver Broncos

Beck would be a solid fit as the backup in Denver. We saw Bo Nix go down in the playoffs, which potentially cost them a shot to play in the Super Bowl. A quarterback like Beck could have served as a better game manager and helped them advance beyond the AFC Championship game. He would add much-needed depth to their quarterback room, who could win them a few games if called upon.



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