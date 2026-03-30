Top NFL Landing Spots For Omar Cooper Jr: Who Will Land The Indiana Wide Receiver?

The 2026 NFL Draft is now just around the corner, set to kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One player whose value appears to be on the rise leading up to the draft is Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper is a raw but gifted wideout who brings versatility and a knack for finding the end zone. He's projected to go in the back half of the first round or, at worst, very early in Round 2. These are some of the top landing spots for Cooper in the NFL Draft.

New England Patriots

As of now, the Patriots still haven't gone out and acquired a WR1 yet this offseason. Their only signing of any consequence at the position in free agency has been for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, and they have not made a move in terms of making a trade for a star like AJ Brown.

If Cooper is still available when they pick at No. 30, he could be a much-needed addition to the offense. Quarterback Drake Maye needs upgrades to his pass-catchers, and so far this offseason, their moves have been lateral at best. Cooper's versatility and physical play could have a huge impact on the Pats' offense.

New York Jets

This, of course, wouldn't be a good landing spot for Cooper, as landing with the Jets is always terrible news for an offensive player. However, this lowly franchise could be a realistic landing spot for Cooper.

The Jets have about as many holes to fill as possible, so it's not a lock that they go after a wide receiver, but it is certainly a possibility. They have been linked to multiple wide receivers through the draft process so far, and Cooper would be a good fit next to Garrett Wilson. With the team having so many picks and so much flexibility, they have the ability to trade both up and down to get him where they want him.

Cleveland Browns

Currently, we have the Browns slated to select a wide receiver with their sixth overall pick in the first round. Nevertheless, if they decide to go in another direction with their top pick, they could go after Cooper when they come back up with pick 24.

Granted, the quarterback situation has been a nightmare in Cleveland seemingly forever, but the wide receivers have been just as bad recently as well. The least they can do is attempt to set their quarterbacks up for success by surrounding them with some talent. Cooper isn't a high-end prospect as they could get at the top of the round, but he does have a ton of upside.

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