2025 NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 Running Backs
Get ready to rev up your fantasy engines — the 2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Power Rankings are here!
This is your guide to the top-tier running backs ready to carry your squad to glory, from breakout buzz machines like Ashton Jeanty to household names like Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson. We’ve ranked the top 10 RBs by analyzing upside, stability, and fantasy outlook, all through the lens of offseason shakeups, supporting cast upgrades, and early ADP movement. Remember, these power rankings are based on real projections in PPR formats. These rankings are designed to fuel smarter picks and championship runs.
10. Breece Hall, New York Jets
Breece Hall enters 2025 with a shifting fantasy landscape — and not necessarily for the better. With Justin Fields in town, expect the dynamic quarterback to siphon off valuable red-zone carries and scramble yards, limiting Hall’s ceiling. Still, we are projecting Hall to finish the season just within the top 10 running backs.
The Jets may be projected to scale back their pass volume, which could put a dent in Hall’s receiving production, but it could result in far more usage in the backfield. Currently ranked RB13 this summer, his ADP is all over the map (23 to 44), reflecting the uncertainty. Pencil him in for around 1,300 total yards, 6–8 touchdowns, and 50 receptions — solid numbers that peg him as a steady, if unspectacular borderline RB1.
9. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Despite his proven track record and projected heavy workload, Josh Jacobs sits at RB10 — a slight dip for a player of his caliber. After back-to-back seasons with 300+ touches, he fell short of expectations in 2023 and 2024, posting 230.0 and 183.1 fantasy points, respectively.
Now 27, Jacobs still belongs firmly in the high-floor category, offering dependable volume with the potential for more. A fair projection for 2025 lands him around 1,500 total yards, 12 touchdowns, and 40+ receptions — backend RB1 numbers with room to climb. Call him the "safe with sneaky upside" play you won’t regret drafting.
8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
A healthy complementary back could eat into some touches, but don’t expect that to slow down Chase Brown. He proved he can shoulder a full workload, logging 20+ touches in seven of his final eight games last season.
Sitting at RB12 in summer ADP, Brown offers strong appeal in what could be a high-octane offense — and his consistency only sweetens the deal. The next step in his fantasy ascent? Pencil him in for 1,500 total yards, a floor of 12 touchdowns, and 60 receptions — a rock-solid RB1 profile with room to boom.
7. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens doubled down on Derrick Henry in May, handing him a two-year, $30 million extension — a clear sign they believe the King still has plenty left in the tank. A true workhorse, Henry has topped 300 touches in five of the last six seasons and remains one of the league’s most imposing backs. If he stays healthy, 2,000+ total yards and a monster 25-touchdown campaign are firmly on the table. He’s currently going off the board as the RB6 — and that might end up looking like a bargain.
6. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
With near 4.4 speed in the 40 and a true three-down workhorse skill set, Ashton Jeanty brings serious juice to the Seahawks' backfield. Pete Carroll envisions him as his next Marshawn Lynch — a tone-setting runner who can carry the offense like Beast Mode once did.
Jeanty ranks as the RB4 according to ADP this summer, anchoring a Vegas team starving for explosive playmakers. He’s projected for 300+ touches with 50+ receptions well within reach, and if he stays healthy for all 17 games, he could lead the league in opportunity. The key to unlocking elite fantasy value? Converting those chances into game-breaking touchdowns.
5. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Barkley’s dip in receiving upside gives other elite backs a chance to close the fantasy gap — and with Jalen Hurts vulturing nearly half of Philly’s rushing touchdowns, it’s no surprise Bijan Robinson holds a slight edge as the first RB off the board in 2025, with Jahmyr Gibbs right on his heels.
History warns against chasing players coming off career seasons, especially when they brush up against all-time great status. That said, it’s tough to fade Barkley in this high-octane Eagles offense. Even with a 25% drop in total yardage (down 571 yards), he'd still flirt with 1,700+ combined yards, double-digit scores, and 30+ receptions — easily good enough for top-10 RB territory. Injuries are unpredictable, so hedge your bet by snagging his handcuff and buckle up for what could be another electric season.
4. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Achane’s high-volume role as a pass-catching back provides rock-solid consistency in PPR formats — and when you mix in his explosive playmaking ability, the ceiling soars. Add double-digit touchdowns to the equation, and he’s well on his way to replicating (or even surpassing) his 300-point fantasy finish from 2024. He’s a dynamic dual-threat with top-five RB written all over him again in 2025.
3. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
With 33 starts for the 49ers across 2022 and 2023, Christian McCaffrey reminded everyone why he's one of the most dangerous weapons in fantasy football — blending elite volume with a high-octane offense. Positive offseason buzz has pushed him up draft boards heading into July and August, now sitting as the fifth running back off the board. At age 29, a healthy CMC still has 1,800+ total yards, 20 touchdowns, and 70+ catches in his range of outcomes.
Sure, the injury worry lingers — a second Achilles tear would be a fantasy nightmare — but you can’t win by living in fear. The smarter play? Grab a share across your leagues when the value lines up, and trust the upside of a proven fantasy monster.
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
In countless fantasy drafts this year, Bijan Robinson is the coveted second pick right behind Ja’Marr Chase, and for good reason. His pristine role and rock-solid floor in the passing game place him among the NFL’s all-time elite backs. The next milestone? Smashing 2,000 combined yards, racking up double-digit scores, and hauling in over 75 catches—pure fantasy gold.
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs was last year’s fantasy RB1, racking up 363.90 points—just edging out Saquon Barkley, who sat Week 18. He posted a floor of 25.00 fantasy points in six games, five of which came at the season’s end, cementing his status as a top-tier back. As of July, Gibbs ranked third among running backs in high-stakes leagues, just a coin flip away from the top spot behind Barkley and Robinson. But Gibbs will outperform both of them when all is said and done.
Detroit plans to rotate their backs again, but Gibbs is on track to command more touches and shine as the season progresses. We’re projecting a conservative 275 touches, with a floor of 1,800 combined yards, 16 touchdowns, and a boost to 60 catches—while fully embracing his electrifying upside.