TreVeyon Henderson Week 2 Injury Update

After missing New England’s season opener against Seattle with a right ankle injury sustained in late August, dynamic second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson declared himself fit to return. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Henderson’s concise proclamation: “I’m ready to go.” Henderson logged a full practice participation on Wednesday, paving the way for his season debut against Pittsburgh.

RB TreVeyon Henderson: “I’m ready to go.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 17, 2026

Henderson logged a full practice participation on Thursday, paving the way for his season debut against Pittsburgh. His return comes at a crucial moment for a Patriots offense adjusting to the loss of A.J. Brown and forecasted heavy rain in the New England area this weekend.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Implications

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson provides instant explosive potential to a backfield in need of chunk plays. Having led the team in rushing efficiency last season at 5.1 yards per carry, he remains one of the league’s premier home-run threats out of the backfield. However, fantasy managers should approach his Week 2 return with realistic expectations and treat him as a volatile FLEX option. Given his month-long absence, the coaching staff is likely to cap his initial workload, deploying him in a high-efficiency complementary role rather than giving him a full workhorse share right away.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

For Rhamondre Stevenson, who dominated touches in Week 1 as the undisputed lead back, Henderson’s return slightly lowers his absolute ceiling while protecting his overall efficiency. While Henderson will soak up speed-based perimeter touches and take away potential 20+ carry games, the lightened workload keeps Stevenson fresh throughout the contest. Stevenson retains firm RB2 value with a high floor in our Week 2 Running Back Rankings, as he will continue to handle the team's primary goal-line work, short-yardage conversions, and core pass-protection duties.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

For third-year quarterback Drake Maye, regaining a versatile weapon like Henderson drastically improves offense-wide operational efficiency. Henderson gives Maye an elite safety valve out of the backfield who can turn routine check-downs and screen passes into massive gains. This pass-catching threat raises Maye’s weekly fantasy floor in Superflex and single-QB formats, providing him with easy completions that turn into heavy yards after the catch (though he's still a borderline QB1 in our Week 2 Quarterback Rankings due to a tough matchup against the Steelers).

Compensating for the Loss of A.J. Brown

The Patriots’ passing attack faces a steep challenge following the loss of star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Without Brown to stretch the field vertically, opposing defenses will naturally compress their coverage and clog the intermediate passing lanes. Henderson’s return directly counters this defensive shift, as his 4.3 speed forces linebackers and safeties to respect the perimeter and flat coverage. By utilizing multi-RB personnel packages with both Stevenson and Henderson, New England can manufacture high-percentage touches and recreate the big-play element that Brown usually provides.

Weather Outlook and Strategy in the Rain

Forecasts indicate sustained rainfall throughout game day, which directly shapes offensive strategy and favors a ground-heavy approach. Heavy rain creates slick footballs and ball-security risks, prompting the coaching staff to scale back complex downfield passing concepts in favor of power running and short-area targets. While wet conditions hurt perimeter receivers, slick turf gives quick, agile runners like Henderson a distinct advantage over defensive linebackers and secondary defenders struggling to cut, setting up prime opportunities for explosive breakaway runs on the edge.