Trevor Lawrence, Emanuel Wilson And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For NFL Wild Card Round

This weekend’s slate of NFL action will feature a plethora of notable PrizePicks plays for those looking to raise the stakes for Wild Card weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s slate will each feature two games, respectively, while Monday Night Football will feature a highly anticipated AFC clash.

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers will host the Los Angeles Rams, with both teams looking to advance in the NFC playoff bracket. Saturday night’s matchup sees the Green Bay Packers go on the road to match up against the Chicago Bears in an NFC North postseason clash. Sunday’s slate is kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills matchup, followed by a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. A three-game slate is capped off with a showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.

Rounding out Wild Card weekend, the Houston Texans will go on the road to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, closing the first round of the playoffs. Here are five of the most-favorable PrizePicks plays for this weekend’s postseason slate:

Caleb Williams Over 0.5 Passing Yards

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Ahead of Chicago’s matchup on Saturday night, PrizePicks users will be offered a 0.5-yard special for Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is coming off a breakout campaign during the regular season, leading Chicago to an 11-6 record and the team’s first NFC North title since 2018. In his second NFL season, the former No. 1 overall pick completed 58% of his passes for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Barring anything unforeseen, Williams is a lock to throw for at least one yard against Green Bay.

Bryce Young Over 191.5 Passing Yards

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs on field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Panthers come into Saturday’s matchup against Los Angeles as the largest underdog of Wild Card weekend. Though Carolina managed a win over the Rams earlier in the season, the defense will be tasked with slowing down one of the top offenses in the NFL this season. In a matchup that could see the Panthers trailing, I’d expect Dave Canales to lean on Young and the Panthers’ passing game. The Rams’ passing defense allowed 240 passing yards in four of their final five games of the regular season, which could bode well for Young and his favorable 191.5-yard mark for Saturday’s contest.

Emanuel Wilson Over 14.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Packers will enter a tough matchup against Chicago with a largely banged-up defensive unit. In a matchup that could see Matt LaFleur's team work to control the clock on the ground, I’m quite bullish on an immensely favorable 14.5-yard line for third-year running back Emanuel Wilson. Wilson, who averaged 29.2 rushing yards per game during the regular season, projects to suit up in a notable role behind Josh Jacobs and will see plenty of volume to eclipse 15 yards on the ground. The Bears struggles against the run, ranked as the No. 27 run defense in the league this season, also helps Wilson build a compelling argument.

Trevor Lawrence Over 236.5 Passing Yards

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence’s passing line has emerged as one of the top PrizePicks plays of Wild Card weekend. Users need Lawrence to throw for at least 237 yards against a solid Buffalo Bills defense, a mark he’s hit in each of his last five games. Though Buffalo will present a tough matchup for Jacksonville’s passing attack, I’m confident in Lawrence’s volume and production in a must-win situation. Liam Coen is likely to lean on the NFL’s sixth-leading passer to help his team carve out his first playoff win as Jacksonville’s head coach.

C.J. Stroud Over 0.5 Passing TDs

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws downfield against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston will be tasked with going through Pittsburgh to advance to the divisional round. Though the Steelers as a whole provide a tough matchup, Pittsburgh’s defense has shown susceptibility to the passing game throughout the season. During the regular season, the Steelers’ pass defense ranked 29th against the pass, allowing the sixth-most passing touchdowns of any unit this year. C.J. Stroud, who has tossed a touchdown in each of his last five games, projects to continue such a trend on Monday night.

Read More Fantasy On SI News