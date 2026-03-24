Ty Simpson Headlines Our Top Rookie Quarterbacks Not Named Fernando Mendoza

Next month, the 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23. When the Las Vegas Raiders make the first overall pick on Night 1, we all fully expect them to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

There is a big drop off at the position after Mendoza in what's considered to be a weak quarterback class. These are the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft, not named Fernando Mendoza.

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson is widely considered to be the No. 2 quarterback in the draft this year. There isn't much that Simpson will do to wow you, unless you're wowed by strong footwork and solid mechanics, but he also doesn't have many red flags.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

He's very average across the board, which in a weak draft class will earn you attention. It's likely he will eventually fall into a role similar to that of a quarterback like Mac Jones: a solid backup but a disappointing low-end option as a starter.

QB Carson Beck, Miami

Miami's Carson Beck (11) throws during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beck is a very impressive quarterback until he isn't. He has the size and can make all the throws on the field. His velocity is stronger trying to zip all in tight windows than on long balls downfield.

The real issues come at the worst possible moments. He has a history of disastrous interceptions. Things also seem to go sideways when he has to improvise or reset his feet. He is a quarterback who will build up your hope just to let you down.

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

We expect Allar to climb up draft boards over the next month and impress during training camp. He will undoubtedly be the most frustrating and disappointing quarterback in this class.

All the physical tools are there, but he's just not a good quarterback. Teams will overlook his lack of vision, touch, and ability to adjust on the fly because of his physical abilities, but he's not going to pan out on the next level. He's like a worse version of Justin Herbert.

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier has displayed both his potential and downside while at LSU. He was expected to be a top quarterback in this draft class, but had a disappointing 2025 season.

While he has impressive arm talent, he's a bit undersized and makes some questionable decisions. Still, he has the potential to develop into a serviceable backup or even low-end starter on the next level.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News