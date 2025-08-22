Tyreek Hill And 3 More 2025 Fantasy Football Bounce-Back Candidates
Every year there are stars who just have a down year for whatever reason. It could be an injury, issues with the play calling, or maybe a player they relied on got injured. We can't just give up on those players after one bad year. These are players who are bounce-back candidates in 2025.
QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Love broke out in 2023 as a fantasy star, but came crashing back down to earth in 2024. The Green Bay Packers quarterback injured his knee early in the season and never quite looked the same. His numbers dropped across the board both as a passer and on the ground. Through the air, he saw his 4,159 yards and 32 TDs drop to 3,389 yards and 25 TDs, while on the ground, his rushing numbers dropped from 247 yards and four TDs in 2023 to 83 yards and one TD last year.
A big reason for the drop off was that he threw the ball 154 fewer times and ran 25 fewer times. You can chalk the passing numbers up to a more run-heavy approach if you want, but the rushing numbers clearly show that he wasn't healthy. He could bounce back in a big way with a healthy 2025 season.
RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Pacheco was a fantasy breakout candidate last season and looked like the bell-cow he was projected to be out of the gates. In less than two full games, he saw 42 opportunities, which he turned into 179 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he broke his leg in that second game.
He returned too soon and never looked close to the back we had become accustomed to seeing. They tried to give him a full workload in his first few games back, but it clearly wasn't working, and the Kansas City Chiefs turned to Kareem Hunt to split the workload. All reports out of training camp are that he has taken back the RB1 job and is dominating touches. He can come out this season and be everything we expected him to be last season.
WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
In 2023, Hill had a historically great season and was the No. 1 receiver in fantasy football. Then he suffered a wrist injury prior to the season and never looked right. He caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 TDs in 16 games in 2023, which was his second consecutive 1,700-yard season. Then last year in 17 games, he totaled 81 receptions for 959 yards and six TDs. You can say it's because the 30-year-old wideout lost as step, or that the offense changes. However, it could very well have just been that he wasn't healthy. If that is the case, we know he has WR1 overall upside.
WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Metcalf disappeared over the back half of last season. It led to him having the worst fantasy season of his career. However, it seems to be forgotten that his numbers fell off after he suffered a knee injury. Prior to that he was playing great. In his first seven games, he topped 100 yards three times and had 99 yards in the seventh game when he got injured. In his next eight games after returning to action, his best game was 70 yards.
The injury combined with a bad quarterback situation doomed him. Aaron Rodgers may not be what he once was or even be good, but he's going to target his WR1 relentlessly. Metcalf will see an unreasonable amount of volume this season and have a major bounce back season.