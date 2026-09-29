The Cheetah's Looming Return: Is Tyreek Hill a Priority Waiver Wire Add?

The 2026 NFL season has been missing one of its most explosive playmakers, but whispers of a comeback are growing louder. After being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill has spent months recovering from his brutal 2025 knee dislocation and ligament tears. The veteran wideout remains an unsigned free agent, but recent training clips and social media hints suggest a mid-season signing is on the horizon.

It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 28, 2026

For fantasy football managers, adding Hill as a Week 4 waiver wire target could help dictate championship runs. While questions linger regarding whether the 32-year-old can immediately recapture his trademark game-breaking speed, a player of his caliber stepping into a contending offense carries immense upside for fantasy rosters.

Where Hill lands will go a long way toward dictating his fantasy value, but he would likely slot in as a weekly flex play wherever he signs. While he comes with more volatility and risk than other Week 4 waiver wire targets, Hill offers more upside than anyone else available right now.

As we look toward the second half of the fantasy season, here are the top five destinations that make sense for Hill, along with the fantasy implications for each.

Top 5 Destinations and Fantasy Implications

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), makes a catch on third and fifteen, for a critical first down against the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Feb. 2, 2020. [BILL INGRAM/The Palm Beach Post] Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs

A storybook reunion writes itself here. The Chiefs need a definitive alpha in their passing game as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worth have struggled to fill that role, and Hill has openly flirted with the idea of returning to where his career blossomed. From a fantasy perspective, Hill wouldn't quite vault back into WR1 territory, but his presence would boost the fantasy value of both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan's offense thrives on explosive yards-after-catch plays, and adding Hill to his scheme would create a nightmare for defensive coordinators. The 49ers are short on pass catchers right now as Mike Evans navigates injury woes and De'Zhaun Stribling recovers on IR, so Hill would become a high-ceiling weekly WR2 with massive spike week potential in San Francisco. Brock Purdy would undoubtedly see a boost in fantasy value if Hill signs, as well.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are still looking for stability at wide receiver alongside Davante Adams as Puka Nacua continues to recover from a groin injury. The Rams are also dealing with injuries at the tight end position, so Matthew Stafford could use another weapon. Hill would immediately command a heavy target share in head coach Sean McVay's offense, and could push for WR2 fantasy value if he lands in Los Angeles.

Baltimore Ravens

Pairing Lamar Jackson with the ultimate deep-threat speedster would give Baltimore an unprecedented vertical dimension to complement their powerhouse run game with Derrick Henry. The Ravens have struggled to find weapons alongside WR Zay Flowers, so Hill presents an intriguing option who could turn short slant routes and deep posts into house-calls. While his volume would likely be lower in Baltimore than with other teams, Hill would still be an interesting flex play as a Raven.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' offense has been stuck in the mud as they've attempted to move on from the A.J. Brown trade. With instability alongside DeVonta Smith, the Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts could use a big-play threat like Hill in their offense. This is the least attractive fantasy option of the five, however, as the Eagles' lack of high-volume passing would limit Hill to more of a volatile WR3 play.

The Verdict

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Hill may not see game action for a couple of weeks, the latest rumors make him a sneaky Week 4 Waiver Wide target -- especially for owners in deeper leagues. He's not worth a massive FAAB spend, but Hill should be a priority waiver wire add this week.