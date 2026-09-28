In the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, wideout Mike Evans suffered an injury to the right side of his abdomen and appeared to have trouble breathing.

Evans, who signed with the 49ers in the offseason, took a hard hit from Cardinals’ safety Budda Baker after reeling in a catch over the middle in the 2nd quarter.

As the 13-year veteran gingerly made his way to the medical tent, he fell to his knees. His breathing appeared labored. Ultimately, he was carted off the field and didn’t return.

NFL insider Ian Rappaport confirmed Sunday that the 33-year-old Evans is dealing with what sources are calling a “rib strain,” and that further tests will be conducted this week. On Monday afternoon, Rappaport added that Evans is considered day-to-day.

Mike Evans is considered day-to-day. https://t.co/1OAQMC2VBL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

It’s unclear if Evans will be forced to miss any games.

Still, it’s another potential blow to the 49ers’ injury-bitten wide receiver room that is currently without Ricky Pearsall (damaged PCL in right knee), standout rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ruptured ligament in left ankle), Demarcus Robinson (high right ankle sprain), and Christian Kirk (lingering calf issue).

Pearsall will miss the remainder of the season, and so too will 49ers’ tight end Jake Tonges, who tore his right MCL.

If Evans does need to miss time, these are the fantasy ramifications to keep an eye on.

More Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) makes a catch over Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers brought Evans in with the intention of making him a primary target for Brock Purdy, and he’s lived up to the billing. He’s tied for second on the team in receptions (16) and receiving touchdowns (2), and sits at third in receiving yards (137).

Right next to him in those categories is Deebo Samuel, whose usage rate should only go up in Evans’ potential absence.

Samuel had a 19.6% target share entering Week 3, and his route share climbed to 80% in Week 2, according to Fantasy Pros. He posted one of the strangest stat lines you’ll ever see in Week 3, catching zero passes for 80 yards, thanks to the 1st quarter hook-and-ladder touchdown he scored.

If Evans is out, expect Samuel to be targeted more in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, especially since San Francisco already uses him in multiple ways. His prospects as a fantasy option deserve serious consideration.

An Expanded Role for Jordan Watkins?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) makes a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, Shanahan spoke highly of wide receiver Jordan Watkins.

“He’s going to have an opportunity now,” Shanahan revealed. “I think he's gotten a lot better in a lot of facets.”

Watkins proceeded to haul in two passes in Week 3 for 60 yards. One of them was a big 34-yard gain, and the other led to a field goal for the Niners before halftime.

“I was really pumped for Watkins," Shanahan said after the game. "That was such a big seam route that he ran on third down and he almost looked like he was going to break those tackles and score. I thought he looked real impressive on it.”

With Shanahan’s trust, and his impressive output on Sunday, Watkins may be primed for an expanded role. He could make for a nice low-value, high-reward pickup in either DFS or a season-long league.

Brock On The Rocks?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a primary receiving option goes down, you have to at least consider how that may affect the team’s quarterback.

Through three games in 2026, Brock Purdy is playing like an MVP.

Mr. Irrelevant has completed 72.3% of his passes, and thrown for nine touchdowns compared to one interception. He’s also sprayed the ball out to 11 different wideouts.

Despite the significant injuries to his receiving core, Purdy and the 49ers’ 5th ranked offense seem unphased. The trend may very well continue into Week 4, as they take on a Denver Broncos defense that’s ranked 29th in the NFL.