There are more questions than answers when determining Tyreek Hill's fantasy football value. Once a premier WR1 just a few seasons ago, he became a major disappointment for fantasy managers. After his release from the Dolphins, other teams have expressed interest in acquiring the eight-time Pro Bowl receiver, but the question remains whether he can still be a valuable fantasy asset. Depending on the destination, Hill could become a volatile risk, or he could become fantasy gold in the right situation.

According to reports, Hill is still recovering from a gruesome knee injury he suffered in Week 4 last season. He is still in the process of rehabbing, and no official timeline has been set for his return. We all know what kind of numbers Hill is capable of putting up over a full fantasy season. Will he be able to duplicate similar production after the injury? Knee injuries are difficult to judge, and it could affect his explosiveness that he relies on to get open. It remains to be seen whether a team would be willing to commit long-term. A one-year deal would be the most logical option, which would pretty much be an audition to see if he can get back to his elite status, or at least somewhere close.

"Tyreek Hill is an injury situation where he might not be ready until midway through the season." Adam Schefter

There have been rumors of a reunion in Kansas City with his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are considered the favorites to sign Hill due to his familiarity with the organization. He had some of his best fantasy seasons with Mahomes under center, but he was at the top of his game then.

Tyreek Hill's Best Fantasy Seasons With the Chiefs

Statistics 2018 KC Chiefs 2020 KC Chiefs Games Played 16 15 Touches 109 100 Yards 1,630 1,399 Touchdowns 14 17

Hill's days of being a perennial 1,000-yard receiver are probably over, but if he decides to join the Chiefs, he will provide some kind of value as a Flex play/Boom-or-Bust WR4. Andy Reid is the perfect coach for Hill when it comes to his fantasy value. The three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach knows exactly what schemes to implement in order to get the most out of the five-time First-Team All-Pro.

Another team that has shown interest in signing Hill is the LA Chargers. The Bolts have a decent trio of receivers with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris, but Hill would give the Chargers a dangerous weapon who can stretch the field and be effective in the short passing game as well. Mike McDaniel is the new offensive coordinator in LA, who Hill had his best fantasy seasons with when he was the head coach of the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill's Fantasy Stats With the Miami Dolphins

Statistics 2022 Miami Dolphins 2023 Miami Dolphins Receptions 119 119 Receiving Yards 1,710 1,799 Receiving TD's 7 13 Fantasy Points 348.8 PPR 374.9

If he put up these types of numbers with Tua Tagovailoa, imagine how Justin Herbert would perform with him lined up in the slot. The Chargers lack an explosive, vertical deep threat, and Hill could help solve that problem with his big-play ability. He would have to compete for targets with the Chargers' young receivers, which would negatively affect his target share percentage.

If he is paired with an elite quarterback like Mahomes or Herbert, the potential for him to exceeding expectations is a strong possibility. Fantasy owners who gamble and decide to roll the dice with Hill could be handsomely rewarded. He has always been a reliable red-zone target, and either one of these signal callers would benefit from Hill being on the field.

The likeihood of Hill returning during the halfway point of the fantasy season is very much possible. Fantasy owners in Dynasty and Keeper Leagues may decide against capitalizing on an investment that may not pay off in the long term. While he is not considered to be a long-term asset or a player to rebuild around, drafting Hill only makes sense if he signs with a contender. He has no long-term value due to his age, and that value will continue to decline no matter how he produces. At the end of the day, fantasy owners should value Hill as a late-round selection or a midseason pickup.

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