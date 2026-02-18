NFL Insider Floats Steelers Landing Tyreek Hill

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in dire need of another wide receiver. For what seems like an endless amount of seasons, the Steelers have been unable to accumulate more than one above-average wideout at a time.

Now, a new option has emerged for the team. Following a tumultuous couple of seasons that ended with a season-ending injury of a multi-ligament tear and knee dislocation, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been released by his team and will enter free agency.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio was quick to comment on the matter, naming the Steelers one of the teams that should be after his services during his appearance on the show.

"The Steelers could be in play. They've got DK Metcalf, and what, Calvin Austin III? No offense, he's not Tyreek Hill," Florio said.

Florio then spoke about Hill in a more broad sense, talking about his desireability as a free agent and how it could effect the continuation of his career.

"Tyreek Hill will be, I believe, in demand. Because if someone can get Tyreek Hill and he's healthy, Tyreek Hill can make a difference for plenty of teams out there that have had something less than Tyreek Hill at the receiver position in recent years. And he could end up being a difference maker in 2026. Is it a long-term answer? No. Is it a very viable one or two-year fix for a team that's trying to grab the brass ring? Hell yes," Florio said.

Should the Steelers Go For It?

Hill is currently in the middle of his rehabilitation for the injury, which he suffered during Week 4 of the 2025 season. With multiple tears and a brutal road ahead, a team would have to be willing to take on a player that is currently injured, and would likely be paying for part of an injured season at minimum.

Despite the Steelers weaknesses at the position, it makes little to no sense for the team to pursue Hill. Even though they would likely be unable to land a top wideout to help Metcalf out, it would not be worth taking on the injury concerns of Hill and paying him throughout, as he will still likely want to be paid quite handsomely.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers could look at adding other wideouts in this cycle, like Christian Kirk or Deebo Samuel, which are both players that are not only healthier at the moment but would fit more of the second wideout mold that the Steelers need.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers