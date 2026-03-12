Tyreek Hill Solves the Raiders’ Offensive Problems, Plus 2 More Landing Spots

NFL free agency is in full swing, but there are still plenty of difference-makers on the market. One of the most intriguing players still available is former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Throughout his career, Hill has been one of the most dynamic wide receivers to ever step on a football field, but he is now 32 years old and coming off a catastrophic knee injury. Teams are going to have to weigh the risks and the rewards of signing him. These are the top landing spots for Hill.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders added Jalen Nailor in free agency, but they still have one of the worst WR corps in the league. That isn't good enough if they want their rookie quarterback to be successful. With their salary cap now being a bit of a disaster after the Baltimore Ravens pulled out of the Maxx Crosby deal, Las Vegas may have to take a big swing on a high-upside option like Hill. If he returns healthy and is anywhere close to 100%, he will be the perfect bridge wide receiver for the Raiders and their young quarterback until they are able to acquire a true long-term option at WR1.

Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade. pic.twitter.com/N0Wy1m3WTZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With Deebo Samuel out in Washington and Terry McLaurin coming off a down year and turning 31 in September, the Commanders are going to have to get quarterback Jayden Daniels more weapons on the outside. When healthy, Hill is a true difference-maker who can draw a ton of attention from defenses and make game-breaking plays. This team can bounce back quickly with Daniels at quarterback. Washington could catch lightning in a bottle with Hill and McLaurin and make a playoff run in a wide-open NFC.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has re-signed Alec Pierce and traded away Michael Pittman this week. That leaves them with Josh Downs in the slot and Ashton Dulin as the projected starter opposite Pierce. While they have proven they can be successful with Daniel Jones, he's the kind of quarterback who you need to surround with as many pieces as possible. The addition of Hill could make a huge difference for this offense. Even if he is no longer the big-play threat he once was, he could still dominate getting the ball in space and making plays on crossing routes. He is good enough to adjust his style of play to any limitations he might be forced to deal with.

One of the Most Polarizing Available Free Agents in the NFL

At 32 and coming off a serious knee injury, Hill carries real risk, but his game-breaking speed and playmaking ability could still reshape an offense overnight if he returns anywhere close to his former level. Whether it’s boosting a rookie quarterback with the Las Vegas Raiders, giving Jayden Daniels another weapon with the Washington Commanders, or elevating the passing game for the Indianapolis Colts, Hill remains one of the most fascinating free agents left on the board.

