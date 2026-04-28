Way Too Early Arch Manning Landing Spots In The 2027 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft just wrapped up this weekend, but it's never too soon to start looking toward the 2027 NFL Draft. There is some debate, but Texas Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning is widely viewed as the prized piece in next year's draft. We are going to take a look at the potential landing spots for Manning in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins

The favorites to come away with the first-overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft are the Miami Dolphins. They tore it all down this offseason in an attempt to rebuild their franchise with a completely new regime in place. Miami moved on from stars like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Bradley Chubb. It's clearly a new era for the Dolphins.

While the Dolphins did invest in Malik Willis this offseason, he is no sure thing to be a success. If Miami does end up with the first-overall pick in next year's draft, odds are that Willis didn't have a breakout season. If they have that top pick as they are currently projected to, Manning could very well be selected with that pick.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are another team projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, and they are still without a long-term starting quarterback. There is no doubt that they will be in the market for a quarterback. Unlike Miami, they don't have an exciting young quarterback who at least has a chance at being a breakout star. Currently, it looks like Jacoby Brissett is the best-case scenario for their offense.

While Brissett is a serviceable option, we already saw how having him as a starter played out. It led to them going 3 - 14 and having the third-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have given us very little reason to believe that they are going to make a significant jump up the standings in this upcoming season.

New York Jets

Of course, we have the Jets. Let's hope for Manning's sake that he doesn't land with this career-killer franchise. Nevertheless, they will almost certainly once again be terrible and in the market for a quarterback. They also have a ton of assets to move up the draft board if they want to. However, it would be interesting to see how the Mannings react if the Jets do want to draft Arch.

We have to remember that Eli Manning, along with his father Archie, forced his way out of the Chargers' franchise because they didn't want him stuck with a bad franchise. The Jets are a far worse franchise that has proven they destroy the careers of quarterbacks.

Look at what they did to quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, who completely failed there, doing massive damage to their careers, but managed to find success elsewhere. No one would be surprised if the Jets are the worst team in football next season, and it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out if they are.

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