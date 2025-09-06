Cedric Tillman Breakout And 4 More Week 1 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions
Week 1 is here, and everybody loves a good hot take. Heading into our first fantasy football Sunday, these are five hot takes.
The QB1 and QB2 will Play in the Same Game
With Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen facing off this week, this doesn't seem like that bold of a prediction. However, those are not the two quarterbacks I am talking about. The top two quarterbacks this week will be Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are going to light up the scoreboard. These teams could combine for close to 1,000 total yards of offense. You should get every piece of this game as you possibly can.
Dolphins Rookie RB will Finish as an RB3
With De'Von Achane coming off of a calf injury, he will be somewhat limited on the ground in Week 1 and will be used primarily as a pass-catcher. This will leave a significant amount of early-down work and some goal-line work for rookie Ollie Gordon II. He will make the most of that usage and turn those opportunities into RB3 numbers. That is good enough to make him a viable flex option.
Cedric Tillman Finishes as a Top 20 WR
It's Tillman and not Jerry Jeudy who will be the star wide receiver for the Browns in Week 1 in their shootout against the Bengals. Last year, in his two games that he played against the Cincy defense, Jeudy caught just three passes for 38 yards in both games combined. Tillman, in one game against the Bengals, caught eight of 12 targets for 81 yards. Tillman will be the standout star in the Browns' wide receiver room in the season opener.
Three Rookie Wide Receivers Finish As WR2s Or Better
There are three rookie wide receivers that I love this week and am doing everything I can to get them in my lineup. The trio of Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden will all finish inside the top 24 wideouts in Week 1.
Every one of their situations has vastly improved over the past month. For McMillan, the team traded Adam Thielen and placed Jalen Coker on injured reserve. Egbuka saw Jalen McMillan land on IR, and Chris Godwin has been ruled out until October. Golden is locked in as the expected WR1, with Jayden Reed likely to miss the opener with a foot fracture or potentially be very limited.
Rookie Tight End Finishes as the TE1 Overall
Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren is in for a huge NFL Debut against the Dolphins. Miami struggles against tight ends, and their secondary has gotten worse from last year. Warren is going to be Indy's top target in this game, and Daniel Jones has proven that, if nothing else, he is capable of feeding a tight end