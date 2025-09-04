Joe Flacco And 3 More Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streaming Options
If you waited until deep in your fantasy draft to select a quarterback, you may not be not be confident in whoever you picked for Week 1. There may be someone else with a better matchup available on waivers who you could utilize in the season opener. These are the quarterback streamers for Week 1.
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
There is a good chance that you will find the opponents of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback in this article a lot this season. The Cincy defense is projected to be historically bad after the team opted to pay wide receiver Tee Higgins instead of doing anything to improve anything on the other side of the ball. Flacco is a particularly good option because he piles up passing yards. Every time he gets an opportunity to play, he slings it. It may not be great for his NFL team, but it is great for your fantasy team. This game is going to be a shootout, and there will be a ton of yards and points scored.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
The Miami Dolphins are expected to have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL this season. We also got word that Josh Downs will be good to go for Week 1 on Wednesday when the Colts released their first official injury report. Jones isn't the best quarterback in the world, but he's competent enough to compete against a bad secondary. He brings a solid rushing floor, and the matchup gives him the upside to be a viable streamer. The only real concern here is the Miami pass rush.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins' offense has been consistently great under Mike McDaniel early in the season when Tagovailoa is healthy. It looks like he'll have all his key weapons for the season opener, and he has a great matchup against the Colts. The game will be in Indy, so he'll have the track speed of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane in a dome against a subpar secondary. This game should be a bit of a shootout, and with the Dolphins' offense, it could become a track meet.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young finally found his footing in the back half of 2024 and looked good. He posted strong fantasy numbers and threw the ball a lot. We expect that uptick in volume to continue into 2025, and he starts the season with an outstanding matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the addition of first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, this passing attack should be able to go to the next level this season.