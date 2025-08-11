Week 1 Preseason Recap: Shedeur Sanders Shines, Anthony Richardson Shrinks, and More
The first week of the NFL preseason was full of pleasant surprises, as well as some very disappointing showings. Fantasy managers everywhere had their eyes glued to the action in order to try to spot any potential breakout candidates and make notes on who might not be worthy of a bench spot.
Our Top 5 Week One Preseason Moments
QB Shedeur Sanders: While his first pass went through his receiver's hands, Sanders was able to complete the majority of his short passes. What really stood out was his ability to scramble, avoiding sacks and spinning out of trouble. His NFL debut produced three touchdowns for the Browns, which is surely more than anyone expected.
But why is this important? Sanders was able to capitalize on his time on the field for the Cleveland Browns, showing that he's capable of being the QB2, if not a starter.
QB Anthony Richardson: Unfortunately, Richardson didn't get much playing time in the Colts' week one preseason game. He was hit by a big, blindside sack by Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. Richardson apparently dislocated his pinky in the collision. This type of injury doesn't usually sideline a player, but it did open the door for Daniel Jones to fight for the starting position.
The Indianapolis Colts are still deciding who's going to be their starting quarterback, so if you happen to be a Richardson believer, make sure you grab Jones as a handcuff.
WR Isaac TeSlaa: This Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver stole the show by catching an 11-yard, contested touchdown pass. At 6'4" and 214 pounds, TeSlaa has a quickness that's not common among receivers his size. Another fun highlight? He was able to jump on a potential fumble by Lions backup QB Hendon Hooker.
It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. TeSlaa also drew a flag for blocking a defender downfield, but overall, it was an exciting outing for the rookie.
TE Tyler Warren: Another standout moment during the Colts' first preseason game, came from rookie tight end Tyler Warren. The first-round pick was able to show that he's not only an effective blocker, but he can catch, too. While the longest pass that came his way was wiped out by a penalty, he did manage to make an impact on some short passes, including an impressive shot down the middle where he ran for another 23 yards.
What's our takeaway? Warren is sure to be the Colts' TE1, despite being a rookie with a crowded depth chart behind him. He'll be an easy value pick in the late rounds, especially in TE Premium leagues.
RB RJ Harvey: This is your reminder to ignore the labels (in this case, at least). Harvey has been listed as the RB5 for the Denver Broncos, as depth charts were being released. You would never know that, though. He played 63% of snaps with the starters, running a route on 45%, with 20% of the target share, and earning100% of the carries in those snaps.
Fantasy managers are hopeful that JK Dobbins will have a revival, but Harvey's performance shows that coach Sean Payton may have other ideas. Harvey touched the ball on 47% of starter plays with Dobbins active.