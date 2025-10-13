Emeka Egbuka Injury: Bucs WR Gets Mixed Update on Hamstring Injury
Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka's rookie breakout season may have to be put on ice for a game or two.
Egbuka picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers and was later ruled out of the game. He had two catches on four targets for 24 yards prior to his injury, and was coming off back-to-back 100-plus receiving yard games in his last two contests.
NFL's Ian Rapoport shared a mixed update on Egbuka's injury on Monday in which he said the Ohio State product could miss "some time." However, the hamstring issue doesn't appear to be as bad as the one Mike Evans suffered earlier this season.
"You can add Emeka Egbuka to that list as well," Rapoport said. "He's dealing with a hamstring injury, he's going to get an MRI today. It does not seem like it is that serious, I do expect him to miss some time. But it doesn't seem to be maybe as serious as the Mike Evans one."
Evans picked up a hamstring injury in Week 3's win over the Jets and avoided a stint on injured reserve, but is reportedly expected to remain out for two to three weeks at minimum. Fellow Bucs wideout Chris Godwin is also "week-to-week" due to a fibula injury he suffered in Week 5's win over the Seahawks. Godwin was slowly ramping up to full health following last year's season-ending ankle injury, but his availability for the rest of the 2025 campaign now seems much more precarious.
With the Bucs potentially missing their top three receivers for Week 7's game against the Lions, the team may have to rely on players farther down on the depth chart like Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard amid Baker Mayfield's MVP-contending season.