Texans' Dramatic Fourth-Quarter Comeback vs. Jaguars Had NFL Fans in Awe

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills led the team to an incredible fourth-quarter comeback against the Jaguars.
The Texans staged a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Jaguars on Sunday, overcoming a 19-point deficit to win 36–29.

Houston trailed 29–10 at the start of the fourth quarter, but backup quarterback Davis Mills guided the team on three consecutive touchdown-scoring drives in order to put them back up 30–29. Jacksonville’s offense attempted a total of nine plays in the final quarter, as the Texans’ defense stepped up in a major way and forced three-and-outs on back-to-back drives.

On the Jaguars’ last-gasp effort to get into field goal range, Trevor Lawrence was hit as he tried to throw, and Sheldon Rankins ran back the loose ball for a 32-yard touchdown, capping off the sensational comeback.

Jacksonville surrendered 26 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, in what was nothing short of a disastrous game for first-year coach Liam Coen’s squad.

NFL fans were awestruck by the late comeback by the Texans, and equally so by the Jaguars’ inability to close out the game.

Sports bettors were delighted, too––at least, some of them. Houston was a slight favorite over the Jaguars in Sunday’s game, and Rankins’s late touchdown helped them miraculously cover the spread.

The win pushes the Texans to 4–5 on the year, while Jacksonville falls to 5–4.

