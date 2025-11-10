Bryce Young and Justin Jefferson Among Week 10 Fantasy Football Losers
Fantasy football Sunday has blown out of here. There was that Chicago snow (oh wait, it's still snowing and windy). For all the amazing we saw, duds seemed to be just as commonplace. Some players probably do not want to see the game film this morning. Neither do fantasy owners.
Now, what else took place over the weekend? Which players sunk the fortunes for teams the most? Let's dive into the muck!
As usual, scoring for fantasy football losers is based on standard PPR format.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Some still insist that Young is not right after his ankle injury. Honestly, those experts may just be right. New Orleans has been downright horrific this season. The Saints were 1-8 heading into Carolina and the Panthers laid an absolute egg. Carolina managed a mere seven points against one of the worst defenses in football. Young had 124 passing yards, an interception, and a fumble lost.
Not even Rico Dowdle could save Young on Sunday. Dowdle found the endzone but little else (18 carries for 53 yards plus 10 yards receiving). Give credit to the Saints defense and even offense for slowing the game down. The offense held the ball for more than 33 minutes.
The reason why all the talk on Bryce Young is valid. Young has to get the ball downfield more. The talent is there so why not use it. Honestly, one has to wonder about that ankle because several of his throws looked erratic at best. The 1.56 fantasy points was way off from his 13.2 projected.
James Cook III - Buffalo Bills
I watched the highlights and extended cuts from this game at least a half dozen times and still cannot believe it. James Cook III had one of those days against the Miami Dolphins. He still managed to get double digit fantasy points but his projection was a whopping 21 points. Only Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, and Jonathan Taylor were above him. That's rather excellent company.
What happened in Miami instead was a pure horror show. Cook III wound up with only 53 yards on 13 carries as Achane stole the running back show (174 yards rushing and 225 yards from scrimmage). After the last two weeks where the Bills rusher totaled 330 yards, maybe this one should have been seen coming. But, it's Miami! That will probably be on fantasy football owner epitaphs.
Giving Miami any cause to celebrate like this has to be mentioned in this space.
Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
It is hard to top the duds considering there was Michael Pittman Jr. and DJ Moore. Pittman Jr. underperformed by more than 11 fantasy points. So did Moore. However, Moore did not catch a single pass on Sunday against the New York Giants (four targets). Rome Odunze might be sending him flowers after that.
Anyhow, Justin Jefferson delivered a first class dud. The ball came his way often (12 times). However, Jefferson managed only four catches for 37 yards. It was believed Baltimore's defense was still porous. Jefferson's longest reception was for 11 yards. Three other pass catchers had longer for the Vikings.
Jalen Nailor probably was as surprised as anyone. He broke one for 62 yards on the way to 124 yards and a score on Sunday. Jefferson owners were shocked too. The wideout has had an ugly season so far with only two touchdown catches in nine games.
When your star wide receiver has one of those games, it makes life more than difficult for a young quarterback.