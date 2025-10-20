Bryce Young Injury Update: Panthers QB's Status for Week 8 vs. Bills Revealed
Bryce Young exited Sunday's Panthers 13-6 victory over the Jets early after he suffered an ankle injury from a sack. It was revealed on Monday that the Carolina quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, meaning he'll miss at least the team's Week 8 contest this upcoming weekend vs. the Bills, a pretty big one.
In his absence, the Panthers will start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton against Buffalo. He stepped in for Young on Sunday when he left the contest early. Dalton completed four of seven pass attempts in the fourth quarter for 60 yards.
Dalton did start in five games for the Panthers last season after the team benched Young while he was still struggling to make a name for himself in the NFL. Young has played arguably his best football of his career this year, completing 61.6% of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions through seven games. For reference, Young only threw 11 touchdown passes in his rookie season through 16 games.
There is a chance Young could miss more than just one week with his high ankle sprain. After facing the Bills this weekend, the Panthers will compete against the Packers, the Saints, the Falcons, the 49ers and the Rams before having their bye in Week 14. Unfortunately for Young and Carolina, the team's bye week is later this year. Hopefully they'll get their quarterback back before then.