Mike McDaniel Was So Hyped Giving Dolphins Locker Room Speech After Upset Win vs. Bills
It’s been a long season for the Dolphins, but Sunday’s upset win over the Bills brought a bit of relief.
Miami played like a team far better than their 2–7 record heading into the game indicated, taking a 16–0 lead into halftime and finishing with a 14-point fourth quarter to seal the 30–13 win.
The victory helped the Dolphins take a massive collective exhale, and their joy showed in the locker room as they partied after the win. It was an especially sweet afternoon for coach Mike McDaniel, who has been on the hot seat since Miami’s spiral began at the start of the year.
After a bit of laundry cart surfing and breakdancing in the locker room, McDaniel shared his message with the team.
“I’m so f------ proud of you guys,” McDaniel told his players. “That’s some cold-blooded s---. That’s some cold-blooded s---. This is the whole f------ point. Enjoy this one guys, because you earned every f------ inch.”
As McDaniel has faced calls for his job from fans and media after the Dolphins’ slow start to the year, the reaction to the team’s win on Sunday makes it pretty clear that he hasn’t lost the locker room just yet.