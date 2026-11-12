Week 10 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: J.J. McCarthy vs. Kirk Cousins

Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: J.J. McCarthy vs. Kirk Cousins

As fantasy managers push past the halfway point of the NFL regular season, roster decisions often come down to high-stakes divisional clashes and volume-driven matchups. This week, we're looking at an intriguing NFC North Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debate between newly acquired Minnesota Vikings veteran Kirk Cousins and New York Giants QB J.J. McCarthy.

Let's dive into their current trends, recent play, matchups, and what fantasy football managers can expect as they weigh these two signal-callers for Week 10 lineups.

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) signals his team against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Assuming he starts this week, trade acquisition Kirk Cousins is going to get plenty of work in a Minnesota offense that has been stuck in the mud all season. Cousins racked up 2,340 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions with the Raiders this season and should bring the stability that the Vikings' offense has been craving. With a supporting cast of Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison, Cousins is safely on the radar as the QB19 in our Week 10 Quarterback Rankings.

The problem this week is that Cousins and the Vikings have to deal with a brutal road trip to Green Bay. The Packers defense has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, giving up a league-low 8.4 fantasy points per game and sitting dead last at 32nd out of 32 in defensive points allowed. It’s a tough spot to trust anyone, but Cousins at least has the veteran experience and weapons to keep his floor from completely bottoming out this week.

QB J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy is still trying to find his footing in a conservative Giants offense. The third-year player has recorded 638 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in limited action, and currently sits as our QB20 this week. His overall volume restricts his ceiling in standard 1-QB formats, making him more of a speculative option for managers digging deep into the waiver wire.

McCarthy and the Giants get a much friendlier home environment against the Washington Commanders this week to help spark production. Washington represents a much softer unit on the defensive side, ranking 5th overall while yielding 19.0 fantasy points per contest to opposing signal-callers.

The Final Verdict

Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Start Kirk Cousins

Both J.J. McCarthy and Kirk Cousins face tricky dynamics this week, but Cousins is the much safer option to insert into your starting fantasy lineup. Despite Washington offering a far more appealing defensive landing spot on paper, Cousins' vastly superior floor makes him the preferred play if you must choose between these two. Even in a tough divisional matchup against Green Bay, his offensive scheme and weapons provide a much higher floor than McCarthy's limited ceiling.