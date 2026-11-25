Week 12 Running Back Usage Report: David Montgomery, Travis Etienne, and More!

As we turn the page on Week 11 and lock in our lineups for Week 12, backfield workloads continue to experience major shifts. Injuries, unexpected volume spikes, and shifting coaching philosophies are forcing fantasy football managers to make difficult personnel decisions as the stretch run of the season heats up. And this week's Thanksgiving slate of games will force us to make some decisions earlier than usual.

Let's dive into five notable running back situations from Week 11 using total touches to evaluate how you should optimize your roster for Week 12 and beyond.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Usage Recap

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball during the third quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11 Usage: 11 total touches

Jaylen Warren grinding out just 11 total touches (9 carries and 2 catches) after receiving only 7 carries the week prior is a concerning trend for managers. While his passing-down role keeps him involved, consecutive single-digit carry outings show that Pittsburgh's offense is capping Warren's weekly floor and ceiling as he splits time with Rico Dowdle.

The Verdict: Time to panic and treat him as a matchup-dependent Flex. His shrinking rushing volume makes him a risky play for fantasy managers who had been counting on him as a dependable RB2.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Week 11 Usage: 29 total touches

David Montgomery registered 29 total touches (26 carries and 3 catches) while stepping in as Houston's workhorse on Thursday night. If Woody Marks ends up missing any more time, Montgomery instantly vaults into must-start territory. However, the bigger question is whether he maintains that ceiling once Marks is fully healthy.

The Verdict: High-priority start if Marks is out. Low-end RB2 even if Marks plays. His Week 11 workload proves he can shoulder massive usage if called upon to lead the Texans' ground attack.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Week 11 Usage: 15 total touches

Seeing Jacory Croskey-Merritt handle a 15-touch workload (13 carries and 2 catches) immediately off injured reserve was a rewarding moment for fantasy managers who were patient with him. Rushing and receiving volume of that magnitude (paired with a goal-line score) confirms he has firmly reclaimed control of the backfield over Austin Ekeler and Rachaad White, transitioning back into a focal point of the offense.

The Verdict: Solid RB2 for Week 12. When a back commands 15 combined touches and red-zone duties right away, you lock them back into your weekly starting lineup (especially with a favorable matchup against Arizona on deck).

RB Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

Week 11 Usage: 14 total touches

Travis Etienne Jr. stepping into a 14-touch role (14 carries) signals a clear shifting of the guard in New Orleans, as he dominated early-down work with 14 of the backfield's 16 carries. Efficiency and volume are finally aligning, though a lack of targets and vultured goal-line looks prevent him from reaching automatic weekly starter status.

The Verdict: Fringe RB2/Flex. He belongs in starting lineups during heavy bye weeks or favorable matchups as long as this early-down workload holds up.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Week 11 Usage: 2 total touches

Just 2 total touches (1 carry and 1 catch) on six snaps for Alvin Kamara is a brutal development for his fantasy managers. With Travis Etienne Jr. handling the bulk of the rushing work and CJ Donaldson mixing in on passing downs, Kamara's window of standalone viability has slammed shut (even with a one-yard touchdown catch saving his box score).

The Verdict: Safe to drop to the waiver wire in shallow leagues. Without standalone receiving volume or a clear path to starter snaps, he is unplayable outside of deep formats.