NFL Week 15 Survival Pool Strategy: Jaguars, Texans and 3 More Winning Picks

An NFL survival pool is one of the most popular contests for fans looking to add extra drama to the season.

The concept is simple: each week, players pick one NFL team to win. If that team loses, you’re eliminated. If it wins, you move on. However, the catch is that you can’t pick a team more than once for the entire season. The ultimate goal is to outlast everyone else in your pool.

The challenge and the fun come from striking a balance between risk and reward. Grabbing a heavy favorite early in the season might look like the safest survival pool pick, but using up a top contender early can leave you short-handed later. On the flip side, taking a chance on an under-the-radar team could buy you long-term flexibility, but a loss ends your run before it starts.

A smart survival pool strategy is to look beyond the obvious. Many players try to conserve elite teams for tougher weeks, choosing solid but not spectacular matchups early on. It’s a delicate balance between playing it safe and planning ahead.

Whether you stick with the chalk, hunt for value or take a risky swing, your pick can impact the outlook for the rest of the season. With all that said, here’s how we’re approaching Week 15:

*Pick percentage is based on Yahoo Sports pick distribution*

Chalk Picks

49ers Over Titans (Pick %: 34% Spread: -12.5)

Checking in as the third-biggest favorites this week is the 49ers. They’re also the most frequent selection in survivor pools for Week 15. San Francisco’s rest-of-season schedule features the Colts, Bears and Seahawks. Although Indianapolis is preparing to turn to either a rookie or a 44-year-old quarterback, its offense remains among the highest-scoring units in the NFL. That being said, the 49ers are a “use-now” team. Tennessee has played much better recently, but is still 2-11 and likely still holds the crown for the worst team in the league. The 49ers are as chalk as it gets in Week 15.

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after a first down catch against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Eagles Over Raiders (Pick %: 28% Spread: -11.5)

The Eagles’ struggles have been well documented. However, they play the 2-10 Raiders at home in Week 15. Las Vegas is currently on pace to earn the No. 1 pick and boasts the worst scoring offense in the NFL (15.1 PPG). The Eagles have lost three straight, but each loss came against opponents with a .500 record or better. On the other hand, the Raiders have lost seven straight and have scored more than 17 points just once during that span. Their offense is atrocious, and the Eagles’ defense is among the best in the league. The Eagles still play the Commanders twice to end the season, which gives them future value. But this week is still a prime spot to use Philadelphia.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Under The Radar Picks

Jaguars Over Jets (Pick %: 22% Spread: -13.5)

The Jaguars are tied for the biggest betting favorites with the Seahawks this week. Seattle, which will play against a rookie Riley Leonard or a 44-year-old Philip Rivers, was left off this list because many have already used them. Jacksonville has looked like a team that can make some playoff noise, winning four straight games, three of which were not particularly close. On the other hand, the Jets’ only three wins this season are against losing teams, including the Browns, the Falcons and Bengals before Joe Burrow returned to the lineup. The Jaguars do face the 2-11 Titans in Week 18, but by that time, there’s a possibility they have already clinched the AFC South title. I side with using them this week against the 3-10 Jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texans Over Cardinals (Pick %: 6% Spread: -9.5)

The Texans began the season 0-3 and were 3-5 entering Week 10. They then rattled off five straight wins, including victories over the Jaguars, Bills, Colts and Chiefs. Houston’s recipe is simple: hold its opponent under 20 points, which it has done each of the past four weeks behind an elite defense. The Cardinals have lost five straight, allowing 40 or more points in three games during that stretch. The Texans, however, are a team with future value. They host the Raiders next week and will be among the biggest favorites.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) celebrates with his teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

One Risky Pick

Bears Over Browns (Pick %: 11% Spread: -7.5)

Others may disagree, but I see the Bears over the Browns as somewhat of a trap pick. I still acknowledge that the argument for selecting them is quite strong. Chicago is more than a touchdown favorite at home and has no future value, as it’s likely to be an underdog in its final three games this season. The Bears are also 9-2 over their past 11 games, and the Browns lost at home to the Titans last week. However, Cleveland posted its best offensive output since Week 7, as Shedeur Sanders is exactly what the team needed. On the other hand, Caleb Williams has struggled recently. This game will also be played in frigid temperatures and could easily turn into a classic defensive battle, with the ball kept on the ground. That game flow tremendously benefits the Browns.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) breaks out of a tackle by Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

