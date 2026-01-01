Jake Tonges, Michael Mayer, And More Week 18 Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers

Week 18 is finally here, and it's time to wrap up another fantasy football season. Some teams are already wrapping up their regular season and resting their players to make sure they are healthy for either next week or next season. The tight ends are no exception. These are the tight ends that we expect to see an expanded role in Week 18 of the fantasy football season.

Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

It sounds like George Kittle is recovering well from his ankle injury and says that he fully expects to play this week. The 49ers also have plenty to play for this week. So why is Tonges here? Because while they have plenty to play for, not enough to overwork Kittle and risk him for the playoffs. We expect Kittle to be active, but we also expect him to see a much smaller role than we are used to. Tonges has proven that he can be an impact player catching the ball, and he will cut into Kittle's receiving work this week.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Chris Olave has been a volume machine, but he is set to miss Week 18 after doctors discovered that he has a blood clot this week. The Saints are lacking strong wide receiver depth, and they will lean heavily on their tight ends this week to help them make up for Olave's loss. His absence opens up double-digit targets, and Johnson will be the biggest beneficiary. Over the past two weeks, he has caught 12 of 13 targets for 184 yards. Don't be shocked if he pushes double-digit targets this week.

Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle is banged up heading into Week 18, which will push Waller into a much larger role in the offense. They will need him desperately downfield to move the ball through the passing game. With Waddle out, Waller becomes their most reliable and explosive downfield option in the passing attack. We'd expect him to have a huge game this week if Waddle ends up being sidelined for the final game of the season.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are actively trying to get the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and have placed Brock Bowers on injured reserve to allow him to get fully healthy for next season. That has opened the door for Mayer to be a valuable fantasy tight end, which we have seen him be multiple times this season when Bowers is sidelined. Last week, Mayer caught nine of 10 targets for 89 yards and served as the Raiders' top option in the passing attack. Expect the same thing this week and hope he finds the end zone.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: