A Super Bowl Rematch and 4 More Week 2 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 2 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (O/U: 45.5)
This game sets up as a sneaky fantasy environment with both teams boasting running quarterbacks and explosive running backs. Both teams are also coming off impressive offensive outputs in Week 1, with the Jets’ being the most reassuring. As far as the passing game goes, Josh Allen and the Bills should be able to push tempo against a Jets secondary that can bend outside of Sauce Gardner. Keon Coleman’s emergence only raises Buffalo’s passing offense. On the other side, Garrett Wilson’s target dominance and Justin Fields’ dual-threat ability give the Jets more scoring and fantasy upside than in years past. While this isn’t the highest total on the slate, the concentrated usage on both offenses makes it appealing for fantasy lineups.
Quarterbacks:
Josh Allen - Must Start
Justin Fields - Start
Running Backs:
James Cook - Must Start
Breece Hall - Must Start
Braelon Allen - Bench
Ray Davis - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Garrett Wilson - Must Start
Keon Coleman - Start
Khalil Shakir - Flex Consideration
Joshua Palmer - Flex Consideration
Tight Ends:
Dalton Kincaid - Bench
Mason Taylor - Bench
Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 46.5)
When these two meet, fireworks usually follow, and this showdown could easily outperform its modest 46.5 total. Three of their last four matchups have ended in totals over that mark, with two occurring in Super Bowl appearances. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are automatic starts, and both will lean on their top weapons heavily. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith provide Hurts with one of the league’s most dangerous receiver duos. At the same time, Travis Kelce should remain Mahomes’ security blanket in big spots despite a less-than-stellar season-opening performance. With Xavier Worthy sidelined, Hollywood Brown should be in lineups as he was the primary beneficiary in Week 1. Expect plenty of scoring opportunities on both sides, with fantasy production spread among the big names who are all locked into starting lineups.
Quarterbacks:
Jalen Hurts - Must Start
Patrick Mahomes - Must Start
Running Backs:
Saquon Barkley - Must Start
Isiah Pacheco - Bench
Will Shipley - Bench
Kareem Hunt - Bench
Wide Receivers:
A.J. Brown - Must Start
DeVonta Smith - Start
Hollywood Brown - Start
Tight Ends:
Travis Kelce - Start
Dallas Goedert - Mid-Level Start
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (O/U: 47.5)
This may be the most anticipated game in Week 2, as Ben Johnson matches up against his former team. With or without Johnson, the Lions are loaded with skill players. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are must-starts in any format. Assuming Jared Goff bounces back at home, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta should see a significant boost as well. On the other side, Caleb Williams has the weapons to keep pace, with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze giving Chicago a legitimate one-two punch on the outside. D’Andre Swift’s revenge narrative adds intrigue, but the real story is the potential for explosive plays. That is what makes this one of the best fantasy matchups of the week.
Quarterbacks:
Jared Goff - Start
Caleb Williams - Start
Running Backs:
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
D’Andre Swift - Start
David Montgomery - Flex Consideration
Wide Receivers:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start
Jameson Williams - Start
DJ Moore - Start
Rome Odunze - Start
Luther Burden III - Bench
Isaac TeSlaa - Bench
Tight Ends:
Sam LaPorta - Start
Colston Loveland - Bench
Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers (O/U: 48.5)
This matchup profiles as a shootout thanks to Washington’s aggressive offense and Green Bay’s deep set of playmakers. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel both project for a heavy volume of targets against a Packers secondary that can be exploited. Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s performance in Week 1 also serves as a good sign going forward about his involvement in the offense. For Green Bay, Jordan Love may be inconsistent, but he has a trio of fantasy-relevant receivers in Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs. In what could be a back-and-forth affair, I feel comfortable firing up the pass catchers and running backs on each side of this contest.
Quarterbacks:
Jayden Daniels - Must Start
Jordan Love - Low-End Start
Running Backs:
Josh Jacobs - Must Start
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Start
Austin Ekeler - Flex Consideration
Wide Receivers:
Terry McLaurin - Start
Deebo Samuel - Start
Matthew Golden - Flex Consideration
Jayden Reed - Flex Consideration
Romeo Doubs - Flex Consideration
Tight Ends:
Tucker Kraft - Bench
Zach Ertz - Bench
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 49.5)
The highest total on the slate belongs to this AFC clash. After a subpar performance in Week 1, Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense look primed to pile on points at home. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins headline one of the NFL’s premier passing attacks. Chase Brown has stepped into a lead-back role, giving Cincinnati a balanced look that keeps defenses guessing. Jacksonville enters with questions, particularly around Trevor Lawrence’s consistency, but Brian Thomas Jr. remains a playmaker capable of scoring at any time. Travis Etienne Jr. appears to have finally found his footing after a promising Week 1 performance, and Travis Hunter seems to be more involved on offense. If the Jaguars can hang around, this game could easily turn into a fantasy goldmine.
Quarterbacks:
Joe Burrow - Must Start
Trevor Lawrence - Bench
Running Backs:
Chase Brown - Must Start
Travis Etienne Jr. - Start
Tank Bigsby - Bench
Bhayshul Tuten - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start
Tee Higgins - Must Start
Brian Thomas Jr. - Must Start
Travis Hunter - Flex Consideration
Tight Ends:
Brenton Strange - Deeper League Start
Mike Gesicki - Bench
Noah Fant - Bench
