A Super Bowl Rematch and 4 More Week 2 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 2.

Michael Rovetto

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks for a receiver against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks for a receiver against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Week 2 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (O/U: 45.5)

This game sets up as a sneaky fantasy environment with both teams boasting running quarterbacks and explosive running backs. Both teams are also coming off impressive offensive outputs in Week 1, with the Jets’ being the most reassuring. As far as the passing game goes, Josh Allen and the Bills should be able to push tempo against a Jets secondary that can bend outside of Sauce Gardner. Keon Coleman’s emergence only raises Buffalo’s passing offense. On the other side, Garrett Wilson’s target dominance and Justin Fields’ dual-threat ability give the Jets more scoring and fantasy upside than in years past. While this isn’t the highest total on the slate, the concentrated usage on both offenses makes it appealing for fantasy lineups. 

Breece Hall runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start 

Justin Fields - Start

Running Backs:

James Cook - Must Start 

Breece Hall - Must Start 

Braelon Allen - Bench 

Ray Davis - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Garrett Wilson - Must Start

Keon Coleman - Start 

Khalil Shakir - Flex Consideration 

Joshua Palmer - Flex Consideration 

Tight Ends:

Dalton Kincaid - Bench

Mason Taylor - Bench 

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 46.5)

When these two meet, fireworks usually follow, and this showdown could easily outperform its modest 46.5 total. Three of their last four matchups have ended in totals over that mark, with two occurring in Super Bowl appearances. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are automatic starts, and both will lean on their top weapons heavily. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith provide Hurts with one of the league’s most dangerous receiver duos. At the same time, Travis Kelce should remain Mahomes’ security blanket in big spots despite a less-than-stellar season-opening performance. With Xavier Worthy sidelined, Hollywood Brown should be in lineups as he was the primary beneficiary in Week 1. Expect plenty of scoring opportunities on both sides, with fantasy production spread among the big names who are all locked into starting lineups.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jalen Hurts - Must Start 

Patrick Mahomes - Must Start 

Running Backs:

Saquon Barkley - Must Start 

Isiah Pacheco - Bench 

Will Shipley - Bench

Kareem Hunt - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

A.J. Brown - Must Start 

DeVonta Smith - Start 

Hollywood Brown - Start

Tight Ends:

Travis Kelce - Start 

Dallas Goedert - Mid-Level Start 

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (O/U: 47.5)

This may be the most anticipated game in Week 2, as Ben Johnson matches up against his former team. With or without Johnson, the Lions are loaded with skill players. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are must-starts in any format. Assuming Jared Goff bounces back at home, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta should see a significant boost as well. On the other side, Caleb Williams has the weapons to keep pace, with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze giving Chicago a legitimate one-two punch on the outside. D’Andre Swift’s revenge narrative adds intrigue, but the real story is the potential for explosive plays. That is what makes this one of the best fantasy matchups of the week.

Jared Gof
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) takes the field for practice ahead the Houston Texans game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jared Goff - Start 

Caleb Williams - Start 

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start 

D’Andre Swift - Start 

David Montgomery - Flex Consideration 

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start 

Jameson Williams - Start 

DJ Moore - Start 

Rome Odunze - Start 

Luther Burden III - Bench 

Isaac TeSlaa - Bench

Tight Ends:

Sam LaPorta - Start 

Colston Loveland - Bench

Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers (O/U: 48.5)

This matchup profiles as a shootout thanks to Washington’s aggressive offense and Green Bay’s deep set of playmakers. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel both project for a heavy volume of targets against a Packers secondary that can be exploited. Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s performance in Week 1 also serves as a good sign going forward about his involvement in the offense. For Green Bay, Jordan Love may be inconsistent, but he has a trio of fantasy-relevant receivers in Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs. In what could be a back-and-forth affair, I feel comfortable firing up the pass catchers and running backs on each side of this contest. 

Jayden Daniel
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jayden Daniels - Must Start

Jordan Love - Low-End Start 

Running Backs:

Josh Jacobs - Must Start 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Start 

Austin Ekeler - Flex Consideration

Wide Receivers:

Terry McLaurin - Start  

Deebo Samuel - Start 

Matthew Golden - Flex Consideration  

Jayden Reed - Flex Consideration  

Romeo Doubs - Flex Consideration 

Tight Ends:

Tucker Kraft - Bench 

Zach Ertz - Bench

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 49.5)

The highest total on the slate belongs to this AFC clash. After a subpar performance in Week 1, Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense look primed to pile on points at home. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins headline one of the NFL’s premier passing attacks. Chase Brown has stepped into a lead-back role, giving Cincinnati a balanced look that keeps defenses guessing. Jacksonville enters with questions, particularly around Trevor Lawrence’s consistency, but Brian Thomas Jr. remains a playmaker capable of scoring at any time. Travis Etienne Jr. appears to have finally found his footing after a promising Week 1 performance, and Travis Hunter seems to be more involved on offense. If the Jaguars can hang around, this game could easily turn into a fantasy goldmine. 

Ja'Marr Chas
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) takes the field during warmups before the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Joe Burrow - Must Start 

Trevor Lawrence - Bench 

Running Backs:

Chase Brown - Must Start 

Travis Etienne Jr. - Start 

Tank Bigsby - Bench

Bhayshul Tuten - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start 

Tee Higgins - Must Start

Brian Thomas Jr. - Must Start 

Travis Hunter - Flex Consideration 

Tight Ends: 

Brenton Strange - Deeper League Start 

Mike Gesicki - Bench

Noah Fant - Bench

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Michael Rovetto
MICHAEL ROVETTO

Michael Rovetto previously served as the staff writer for University of Maryland Athletics for nearly two years. There, he wrote, edited and managed all editorial content for all 20 of Maryland's varsity sports on umterps.com. Rovetto is recognized as a College Sports Communicators district award-winning writer. Many of his stories have also appeared on NCAA.org, garnering national attention. Before graduating from Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December 2023, Rovetto wrote for PressBox and Terrapin Sports Central, covering Maryland men's basketball and football. He also has experience in broadcasting, previously working as an analyst and camera operator for Big State Sports, and communication, interning for Shell Shock TBT as its Director of Communication & Content Development.

