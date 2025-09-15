Week 2 Storylines That Rocked The NFL: Joe Burrow’s Injury, Cowboys Offense And More
We have completed our second NFL Sunday, and this week changed everything. There were breakouts, flops, and landscape-changing injuries. As we prepare to wrap up the week with two Monday Night Football games tonight, we take a look at the fantasy football Week 2 in review.
Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers
- Austin Ekeler ruptured his Achilles tendon late on Thursday Night Football, leaving Jacory Croskey-Merritt to be the leader in the Commanders' backfield moving forward.
- Jayden Reed broke his collarbone and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. This could open the door for increased production from Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks.
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
- Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson saw just three carries and two targets and was clearly behind both Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson in the backfield.
- The Dolphins' offense got back on track with Tua Tagovailoa topping 300 yards, and Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane both totaling over 100 yards.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals
- The connection between Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr continues to be lackluster with BTJ catching just four of his 12 targets for 49 yards.
- Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury that we have since learned will require surgery and keep him out until at least mid-December.
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys
- Cam Skattebo led the Giants' backfield with 11 carries, with Tyrone Tracy carrying the ball just five times.
- Javonte Williams had another big game with big volume, carrying the ball 18 times for 97 yards and a TD, and also caught six of seven targets for 33 yards.
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions
- Rome Odunze was the clear top target for the Bears, catching seven of 11 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
- The demise of the Lions' offense may have been overstated. Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns this week, and all the top stars had big games.
Los Angeles Rams @ Tennessee Titans
- Davante Adams out-targeted Puka Nacua 13 - 9 and led the team with 106 receiving yards and a touchdown.
- Rookie Elic Ayomanor saw six targets in Week 2—the same number of targets as Calvin Ridley.
San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints
- Unsurprisingly, there wasn't much of a fall off from Brock Purdy to Mac Jones, who threw for 279 yards and three TDs.
- Tight end Juwan Johnson saw massive volume again this week, catching five of his nine targets for 49 yards and a TD.
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
- Keon Coleman fell off a cliff this week, seeing just three targets and posting 26 yards.
- Justin Fields suffered a concussion in the second half after starting just three of 11 for 27 yards and two fumbles.
Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Zach Charbonnet did out-carry Kenneth Walker III this week, but only rushed for 10 yards on 15 carries, while Walker took his 13 carries for 105 yards and a TD.
- Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson was once again a non-factor, rushing one time for one yard.
Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens
- Quinshon Judkins immediately stepped in and led the team with 10 carries for 61 yards. Dylan Sampson was relegated to just four carries for six yards and three targets.
- Derrick Henry couldn't get anything going against this Browns' defense, taking 11 carries for just 23 yards.
Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts
- We once again saw very little from rookie RJ Harvey, who ran five times for eight yards and caught one pass for 16 yards.
- Quarterback Daniel Jones had another big game, throwing for 316 yards and a TD, with his top weapon being rookie tight end Tyler Warren.
Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals
- Bryce Young bounced back with 328 yards and a TD, with rookie Tetairoa McMillan reaching 100 yards and both Ja'Tavion Sanders and Hunter Renfrow catching seven of nine targets.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs
- We got another dud from the Eagles' passing attack with Jalen Hurts throwing for just 101 yards.
- Kareem Hunt carried the ball eight times for 31 yards, with Isiah Pacheco seeing 10 carries for 22 yards. This backfield is a disaster.
Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings
- Bijan Robinson had a huge game, carrying the ball 22 times for 143 yards, but Tyler Allgeier also saw 16 carries and scored a touchdown to go along with 76 yards.
- Aaron Jones left this game with a hamstring injury, which could lead to a lot of volume for Jordan Mason if Jones misses time.