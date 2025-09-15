Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, And 3 Other NFL Week 2 Injury Updates
With every week of the NFL season, the unfortunate reality is that more injuries roll in. Here are five of the biggest injuries from week two.
Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals secured a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars off of a QB sneak, but it was not their star Joe Burrow running it in; it was their backup Jake Browning scoring the game-winning score.
Burrow left the game after getting sacked in the second quarter and showed immediate discomfort. He hopped off the field and then went to the locker room, where he was later ruled out with a left toe injury. People expect it may be a turf toe injury, and some are worried as Burrow was seen with a boot and left the building with crutches.
Browning, in Burrow’s absence, threw for 241 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Jayden Reed
The Green Bay Packers, despite being 2-0, have gotten some tough news regarding their leading receiver from 2024, recording 857 yards on 75 catches in 2024. He exited Thursday night’s game against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter after a negated 39-yard catch. He ran off the field with a shoulder injury, and after being listed as questionable to return, he was eventually ruled out of the contest.
Recently, it has been revealed that the injury Reed suffered was a fractured collarbone and he is headed to the IR. The team hopes to get him back at some point, and he will undergo surgery for his injury sometime early in the coming week.
Justin Fields
The New York Jets were having a rough day against the Buffalo Bills, and things got even worse as their starting QB Justin Fields went to the ground and hit his head hard after throwing and getting rid of the ball, and then getting dragged to the ground by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced after the game a number of players' injuries, including Fields. He said that their QB is currently in concussion protocol. Up until his injury, Fields struggled mightily against the Bills. He was 3/11 passing with 27 yards, and he also had a fumble.
The timeline for his return is unknown, but players often miss one to two games after suffering a concussion.
Kyle Juszczyk and Shane Zylstra
Like Fields, the fullback for the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszcyk, suffered a concussion against their opponent on Sunday, which was the New Orleans Saints.
Although Juszcyk is not a huge fantasy producer, he is a big part of what the 49ers do, and he brings a ton of versatility to their offense, especially in the running game.
The Lions lost their TE3, Shane Zylstra, in their game against the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury.
Zylstra, when leaving the field, used a cart to exit. A timeline of his injury is currently unknown. Zylstra’s absence should not have much impact, fantasy-wise; the most receptions he has had in a season in his three previous years in the NFL is 11.