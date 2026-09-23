Week 2 Target Report: Is it Time for Fantasy Football Managers to Bench Jameson Williams and Colston Loveland?

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season provided another vital batch of usage trends, route shares, and target distributions. While a single high-volume outing can tempt fantasy football managers into burning top waiver priority or FAAB, an unexpected dud can cause unnecessary panic. Dissecting snap counts, route participation, and underlying game script can determine whether small sample sizes point to sustainable fantasy value, temporary noise, or genuine reason for concern.

After getting through the Week 2 Running Back Usage Report, let’s take a look at the Week 2 target report to see whether fantasy football managers should be buying, selling, or holding five players with promising (and worrying) recent usage.

Real Deal, Fool's Gold, or Panic Button?

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Week 2 Line: 1 catch, 3 targets, 3 receiving yards

Usage Profile: 3 targets, 8.9% target share

Colston Loveland was drafted as an elite tight end, but Week 2 yielded minimal production as Chicago’s offense stalled against Minnesota. While tight end is historically volatile for young players, running sub-10% target shares will keep his floor at rock bottom. Better days lie ahead as Caleb Williams get healthy, but treating Loveland as a set-and-forget TE1 right now is a dangerous gamble.

Panic Meter: Medium-to-high (Continue to start unless you have better options)

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Week 2 Line: 2 catches, 4 targets, 33 receiving yards

Usage Profile: 4 targets on 28 pass attempts; Detroit faced heavy two-high safety alignments

Following a high-volume Week 1, Jameson Williams hit a wall in Week 2 against Buffalo. Detroit's pass protection struggled to hold up, neutralizing deep-developing concepts and forcing Jared Goff into quick checkdowns. Williams remains heavily reliant on big-play efficiency, leaving his weekly floor volatile whenever game flow or protection breaks down. Until Detroit's offensive line stabilizes and opens up the deep passing game, he is best viewed as a boom-or-bust WR3/Flex.

Panic Meter: Medium (Hold, but sit in most leagues until he turns things around)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Week 2 Line: 0 catches, 1 target, 0 receiving yards

Usage Profile: 50% snap share, 1 target in a 31–7 loss to Seattle

Marvin Harrison Jr. was completely phased out during a 31–7 loss to Seattle, seeing just a single target all afternoon. Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride continue to absorb the primary progression reads, while Harrison's snap share hovered near 50%. Without scheme adjustments from the coaching staff to force-feed him touches, Harrison cannot be trusted in starting lineups solely on draft capital.

Panic Meter: High (Bench immediately / Explore trade offers if someone buys the name)

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Week 2 Line: 6 catches, 12 targets, 63 receiving yards

Usage Profile: 82% snap share (61 of 74 snaps), 41 routes run on 50 dropbacks, 24% target share

Adonai Mitchell stepped directly into a central role in the Jets' passing game, leading the team with 12 targets while serving as Geno Smith's primary perimeter option. Beyond his box-score output, Mitchell drew a deep pass-interference call and came inches away from hauling in another 40-plus yard pass. With New York struggling to establish a ground attack, passing scripts will remain elevated. His route participation and initial read percentage make him a legitimate weekly WR3 with room for growth.

Verdict: Real Deal (add from waiver wires -- especially in deeper leagues)

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Week 2 Line: 4 catches, 6 targets, 58 receiving yards

Usage Profile: 94% route participation (32 routes on 34 dropbacks), led team in targets and receiving yards

Matthew Golden capitalized immediately when Jayden Reed left Week 2 early with a neck injury. Golden stayed on the field for virtually every passing play, commanding high-value deep attempts that also generated critical pass-interference yards. With Reed sidelined and Tucker Kraft still working back toward a full workload, Golden steps right into a top-two target role in Green Bay's passing attack. He is a viable Flex option moving forward.

Verdict: Real Deal (especially Jayden Reed Out)