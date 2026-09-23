Week 3 Fantasy Football Mailbag: Time to Move On From Marvin Harrison Jr. or Brian Thomas Jr.?

Two weeks have now passed in the 2026 NFL season. Injuries are becoming an unfortunate obstacle to overcome in fantasy football early in the season.

In this week’s installment of our fantasy football mailbag, which questions are eating away at managers?

Note: Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can answer your fantasy football questions in future articles.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Should Managers Part Ways with Marvin Harrison Jr. or Brian Thomas Jr.?

Both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. were part of plenty of discussions among the fantasy football community in the offseason. It’s safe to say that managers who took Harrison and/or Thomas are disappointed with how they’ve begun the new campaign.

Harrison is currently the WR107 in fantasy points per game (2.2) after putting up a goose egg in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Among 101 WRs with 25-plus routes run in 2026, Harrison is 95th in target share (6.35%) and 92nd in yards per route run (0.53).

Marvin Harrison Jr this season



62 routes run

4 targets

1 reception

33 receiving yards

0 receiving TD

1 drop pic.twitter.com/lStschlVUk — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2026

In shallower leagues, I’d understand if managers already moved on from Harrison in favor of a more reliable option. However, in standard or deeper leagues, I’d wait until after the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants to cut ties with him (if possible).

On the other hand, Thomas is the WR55 in fantasy points per game (7.0). Although it’d be ideal for our WRs to perform well in any matchup, Thomas has begun this season against Tyson Campbell and Pat Surtain II.

Brian Thomas Jr. again did not play in 2WR sets.



56% snap rate and 74% route rate in Week 2 (along with two drops) — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 21, 2026

Things don’t get much better for Thomas until after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ bye week in Week 7. After the Jaguars return in Week 8, Thomas and the offense will face the Indianapolis Colts (twice), Tennessee Titans (twice), New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders.

While it’s tough to have patience with Thomas, the big-play wideout could be worth keeping on your bench once he has a cleaner runout following Jacksonville’s bye week. At the same time, if you’re deep at WR and need help at another position, Thomas can be dropped with upcoming matchups against the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans.

Which Quarterback Should Managers Target if They Have Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, or Jaxson Dart?

It was a brutal week for injuries at the QB position. Caleb Williams , Jayden Daniels, and Jaxson Dart all suffered various injuries as starters on plenty of fantasy teams.

If you are affected by the injuries to Williams, Daniels, or Dart, which QBs are worth targeting on the waiver wire or in free agency?

With Kyler Murray returning to start after a one-game absence, I’d certainly check if he’s available. Murray is currently rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray clears concussion protocol, will start Week 3 vs. Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/WMTTf8dJm8 — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

Along with Murray, Tyler Shough and Bryce Young are viable options entering Week 3. Shough is the QB5 (23.8), and Young is the QB2 (28.3) in fantasy points per game through the first two weeks.

While you could do worse than Marcus Mariota to replace Daniels, I’d rather add Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, or Drew Lock in deeper leagues this week. Cousins and Smith are playing on underdogs in a dome in Week 3, while Lock is playing efficiently in an above-average Seattle Seahawks offense.

Are Any of the Packers’ Running Backs Worth Rostering?

Josh Jacobs being placed on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List before the season left the door open for one of MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, or Kaleb Johnson to become fantasy relevant.

Across the first two weeks, the answer to which RB to start on the Packers has been none of them. Lloyd is the RB40 (6.2), Brooks is the RB60 (3.3), and Johnson is the RB71 (1.6) in fantasy points per game ahead of Week 3.

MarShawn Lloyd didn't have another touch after his fumble. Kaleb Johnson started in OT. Chris Brooks was the other back. It's never been more over. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 20, 2026

Although Lloyd found the end zone in Week 2, he also lost a fumble, which led to Brooks and Johnson seeing most of the snaps in the second half. None of the Packers’ RBs are worth starting right now, but I’d be fine rostering either Johnson or Lloyd in deeper leagues if you're desperate at the position.

Hopefully everyone’s fantasy football squads enjoy plenty of success in Week 3!