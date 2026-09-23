Week 2 RB Usage Report: Should Fantasy Football Managers Panic on David Montgomery and Travis Etienne Jr?

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season provided critical secondary data points, confirming whether Week 1 backfield trends were legitimate trajectory shifts or game-script-dependent anomalies. As offensive coordinators tighten rotations, examining snap counts, high-value touches, and passing-down involvement will help reveal which running back workload shifts demand immediate waiver action and which represent clear sell-high or bounce-back opportunities heading into Week 3.

Let’s examine two rising volume trends, two underperforming committee situations, and one workhorse back to separate sustainable fantasy production from early-season mirages.

Let’s take a look at some Week 2 usage trends to see whether fantasy football managers should be selling, buying, or holding these five running backs.

Real Deal, Fool's Gold, or Panic Button?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs with the ball while defended byBaltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

Week 2 Line: 8 carries, 25 rushing yards, 2 targets (2 receptions, 6 receiving yards, 10 total touches)

Usage Profile: 51% snap share, heavy second-half rotation

After leading the backfield in Week 1, Etienne found himself in a messy 50/50 committee with Alvin Kamara in Baltimore. While Etienne commanded 21 snaps to Kamara's seven in the second half, his efficiency was completely neutralized by Baltimore's front seven (3.1 yards per touch). The emergence of a true split, coupled with a lack of red-zone targets, lowers Etienne's floor from a steady RB1 to a volatile RB2/Flex play until New Orleans' ground game establishes a clearer hierarchy.

Panic Button: Moderate (Downgrade to RB2/Flex)

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Week 2 Line: 6 carries, 10 rushing yards, 2 targets (2 receptions, 14 receiving yards)

Usage Profile: 38% snap share, script-deprived in low-scoring effort

David Montgomery was stymied in Houston's 20-6 loss to Cincinnati, managing just 6 carries for 10 yards as negative game script forced the Texans to abandon the interior run game and lean on Woody Marks in the passing game. While Montgomery's usage was alarming, Houston's offense struggled as a whole, running minimal plays inside the green zone. Montgomery remains the team's designated goal-line hammer, meaning his fantasy value will bounce back in more favorable, positive game scripts.

Panic Button: Low (Hold/Bounce-Back Candidate)

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Week 2 Line: 23 carries, 105 rushing yards, 1 target (1 reception, 8 receiving yards)

Usage Profile: 71% snap share, primary workhorse on early downs

Aaron Jones put on a clinic in Minnesota’s 9-3 defensive battle against Chicago, shouldering a heavy 23-carry workload and churning out 105 rushing yards. Operating as the clear engine of the Vikings' offense, Jones controlled early-down work and proved he still possesses plenty of burst between the tackles. While the total scoring environment capped his touchdown upside this week, his clear 20+ touch ceiling locks him in as a high-volume RB1 start.

Verdict: Real Deal (at least until Jordan Mason is back)

RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Week 2 Line: 7 carries, 43 rushing yards, 6 targets (6 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 13 total touches)

Usage Profile: 52% snap share, featured pass-catching option

Rachaad White showed off his versatile skill set in Washington's matchup with Dallas, turning 13 total touches into 83 yards from scrimmage. Operating alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt, White dominated third-down routes and trailing game-script situations, hauling in all 6 of his targets for 40 receiving yards. His efficiency on the ground (6.1 YPC) paired with locked-in passing-game work gives him a solid, PPR-friendly RB2 floor -- especially with Marcus Mariota replacing the injured Jayden Daniels.

Verdict: Real Deal

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

Week 2 Line: 8 carries, 32 rushing yards, 1 target (1 reception, 6 receiving yards)

Usage Profile: 35% snap share, expanding rotational reps

The second-year player continued to see his role expand in Green Bay’s overtime victory against the Jets, turning 8 carries into 32 yards. While the Packers' backfield remains a multi-headed committee, Johnson's steady efficiency and physical finishing style are earning him more high-leverage reps each week. The needle is officially pointing up, but until he commands goal-line duties or a 50%+ snap share, he remains a high-upside stash and situational Flex option while Josh Jacobs remains on the Exempt List.

Verdict: Probably Fool's Gold, but Trending Up (Bench/Flex Stash)