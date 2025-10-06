New York Jets and Seattle Defenses Among Week 5 Fantasy Football Losers
This has been another nutty fantasy football week. One would have thought less football would have made things easier. That could not have been less true. As a matter of fact, there were some second halves that made some heads spin.
How much chaos did we see in Week 5? Even the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints won games this week. That is all anyone needs to know about this fifth week of the NFL season. It is time to dig in.
Dallas Unloads 37 On New York (The Jets That Is)
One thing the Dallas Cowboys know how to do in 2025 is score. The Cowboys had a good matchup versus the Jets. However, a road game at MetLife Stadium maybe gave some hope to New York. That was denied emphatically early. Dallas went up 23-3 at Halftime. The Cowboys never looked back as they piled up 416 yards of offense and 37 points.
Everything was rolling along as Dak Prescott and company rolled up the yards. The New York Jets could not stop the Cowboys. They generated little of anything positive for the now 0-5 Jets. Yes, this version of the green has not produced a single turnover in 2025.
Worse, the Cowboys averaged 6.2 yards per carry en route to 180 yards rushing on the afternoon. Again, New York could do nothing to change momentum. It is not a surprise that the Jets have the league's worst turnover differential at -8.
It does not get much easier next week as the Denver Broncos come to MetLife Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks Did Not Enjoy the Home Cooking
Alas, the Seattle Seahawks had a very good chance of winning against an undermanned Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. Tampa Bay was missing Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, and more. Seattle probably did not count on a wild back-and-forth affair. That is just what we got from the West Coast.
The two teams combined for 73 points as neither defense helped fantasy football owners. Tampa Bay won but their defense lost fantasy football owners four points. Seattle only managed a sack and gave up 38 points in the carnage. Both defenses were projected for around 5.5 to 6 points and wound up in the negative.
We could talk about how several teams blew double digit leads but this game had its share of impressive performances. There were winners but these defenses were both losers on the day.
Cooper Rush Slowed Down at Home
Baltimore fans are proably pleading for a 50% Lamar Jackson at this point. Rush had a horrendous afternoon at home and the Houston Texans routed the Ravens 44-10. The Ravens quarterback managed 1.16 points. He turned the ball over three times and only passed for 179 yards.
It was duly noted that the Ravens were in deep trouble after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Things have only become worse now. Rush potentially could start again next week but the hope is that Jackson can return sooner than expected.
Two of the three picks were not Rush's fault but the lack of fantasy production almost felt like it was not a surprise. Simply put, the Baltimore Ravens are a brutal mess and not even Lamar Jackson can save this wreck.