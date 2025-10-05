Jets Make Unwanted NFL History After Loss to Cowboys, 0-5 Start
The New York Jets just made history, and not the kind they wanted.
Aaron Glenn's squad lost to the Dallas Cowboys 37-22 in Week 5 and fell to 0-5 in the process. The Jets now have a point differential of -45, and nothing has looked easy. Perhaps most shocking, they have yet to turn any of their opponents over. Not one turnover in five games. That's where the history comes in.
The NFL has been tracking takeaways since 1933. In that span, the 2025 Jets are the first team without a single takeaway through five games to start the season. New York now ranks dead last in the NFL with a -8 turnover margin.
Glenn is a former defensive back who was the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator from 2021 to '24, leading an outstanding unit that consistently made plays. Through five weeks, that has not translated to his new unit. As a defense, the Jets rank in the middle of the pack in yards allowed, but they're surrendering 31.4 points per game.
On Sunday, the Cowboys racked up 416 total yards on offense, including a whopping 180 rushing yards. Dallas' rushers averaged 6.2 yards per carry against what is supposed to be a formidable Jets defensive front.
No one is making the kind of momentum-changing plays teams need to win in the NFL. The Jets are bad and seemingly getting worse. Now, they've made the kind of history franchises desperately try to avoid.