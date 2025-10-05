Bucs RB Bucky Irving Gets Disappointing Update on Shoulder, Foot Injuries
Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is expected to miss the next two weeks due to foot and shoulder injuries, Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.
Irving's shoulder issue is reportedly more troublesome than his sprained foot, per Schefter. He is dealing with a shoulder subluxation (a partial dislocation) that will keep him off the field for at least two weeks. Irving will miss Week 5's game against the Seahawks and Week 6's game against the 49ers.
Irving shared a somber message on his Instagram ahead of Sunday's matchup against Seattle:
"God gave his toughest battle to his toughest soldiers. Don't cry for me when the war is over," Irving wrote.
Irving has 237 rushing yards along with 19 catches for 193 yards and two receiving touchdowns across four starts in his second season with Tampa Bay.