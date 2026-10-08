Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Dak Prescott vs. Drake Maye

Fantasy Football Week 5 Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Dak Prescott vs. Drake Maye

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and New England Patriots QB Drake Maye find themselves ranked in similar territory entering Week 5. Which signal-caller should fantasy football owners start, and who should take a seat on the bench this week?

Heading into Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers are facing critical lineup choices as early-season volume patterns, matchup trends, and injury reports come into focus. Identifying which quarterbacks offer a safe passing floor or high-ceiling rushing potential is vital when setting your weekly lineups.

This week highlights a intriguing matchup decision between veteran Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and second-year New England Patriots QB Drake Maye. Both players are hovering around the QB1/QB2 fringe threshold in our Week 5 Quarterback Rankings, making this one of the toughest Start 'Em, Sit 'Em calls of the week.

Let's break down both players' recent play and Week 5 matchup dynamics to see who deserves the start.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye has demonstrated dual-threat potential, utilizing his athletic mobility to extend plays and supplement his passing production with designed runs and scrambles. Maye’s ability to generate points on the ground gives him a high fantasy floor and a higher fantasy ceiling when the offense is clicking.

However, Maye faces a challenging Week 5 environment. Operating behind an offensive line that is dealing with some injuries, Maye remains vulnerable to defensive pressure and costly turnovers. With a depleted wide receiver room that is mostly down to Romeo Doubs and Hunter Henry, Maye will have an uphill battle to sustain drives through the air against a tough Raiders defense. While his rushing attempts offer a helpful fantasy cushion, his volatility makes him a risky option with upside in our Week 5 Quarterback Projections.

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shakes hands with wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) after the Cowboys scored against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott's fantasy outlook remains steady as the anchor of the Dallas offense, sustained by consistent pass volume and a high-tempo offensive scheme. Prescott continues to benefit from a condensed pass-catching distribution, locking onto his top targets in intermediate and red-zone situations -- mainly CeeDe Lamb and George Pickens.

From a matchup perspective, Prescott benefits from a high game total and a secondary that can be exploited downfield in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he offers minimal rushing upside at this stage of his career, his projected pass attempts provide a safe floor for fantasy managers. The only danger this week is that the Cowboys may not need to put up a ton of points against the lowly Buccaneers and may rely more on their ground game with Javonte Williams.

The Final Verdict

When evaluating play-making floor versus matchup ceiling for Week 5, Drake Maye gets the slight edge if you are deciding between the two quarterbacks. Maye has a bit more volatility than Prescott, but his rushing ability provides a high floor for him to build from. While he's dealing with some injuries to his wide receiver room (A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins), Maye is coming off his best game of the season and is building momentum.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott remains a high-upside top-10 quarterback, but his lack of rushing prowess limits his upside in comparison to Maye. Both players are QB1 starts for Week 5, but we're going with Drake Maye over Dak Prescott in this Week 5 QB Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.